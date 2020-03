FAYETTEVILLE -- ESPN's Mel Kiper has released his Big Board and best 10 at each position for the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft.

The draft is scheduled for April 23-25, but with all that is happening in the sport's world who knows if it will go off at that date. But regardless Kiper has placed one Razorback at the best 10 of their position. He rated McTelvin Agim the No. 9 defensive tackle available in the draft.