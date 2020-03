LITTLE ROCK -- 2020 Arkansas commit Jaylin Williams of Fort Smith Northside was named Gatorade Arkansas Boys High School Player of the Year on Thursday.

Williams (6-10 forward / center, composit national No. 72 / 4-star prospect) is the second Northside boys player to earn the honor in the past three seasons as he joins former Grizzly and Razorbacks star sophomore guard Isaiah Joe, who was named Gatorade Arkansas Boys POY in 2018. Williams is also one of two Northside players to earn the honor this season as 2021 Arkansas Razorbacks women's basketball target Jersey Wolfenbarger was named the Gatorade Arkansas Girls POY last week.