FAYETTEVILLE -- Texas Southern brought the cupcakes, Isaiah Joe lit the candles with six flame-throwing second-half triples, and Adrio Bailey hosted a block party -- all to celebrate Head Hog Eric Musselman's birthday on Tuesday -- as the Arkansas Razorbacks pinned the tail on the Tigers, 82-51, on Nolan Richardson Court at Bud Walton Arena.

And once again, Arkansas (4-0) unleashed a strong defense in limiting Texas Southern (0-4) to 34.5% field goal shooting (19-of-55), including 18.2% from 3 (2-of-11), while forcing 24 turnovers (including 13 Hog steals) and racking up 10 blocked shots (half of which belonged to Bailey).