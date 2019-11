FAYETTEVILLE -- No depth, no problem as the Arkansas Razorbacks pushed all the right buttons on Tuesday in their season-opener against Rice that also doubled as the debut of first-year head coach Eric Musselman.

The pre-game news coming out of Fayetteville may have seemed ominous -- that two Hogs had been ruled out as the team would start the season with only eight scholarship players -- but star guards Mason Jones and Isaiah Joe combined for 56 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists as Arkansas systematically dismantled the Rice Owls, 91-43, to send Musselman to the winner's circle on Nolan Richardson Court at Bud Walton Arena.