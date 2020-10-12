PTN’s Ask Mike Segment 10-12-2020

Q: Let’s begin with our weekly COVID update.

A. Well it looks like the SEC may end up with it’s first postponement. There are unconfirmed reports that Vanderbilt is below the stated threshold of scholarship athletes available because of COVID and their game with Missouri so that game will be postponed., However the Big 10 and Pac 12 will soon start up and we’ll be sort of back to normal. There are some COVID issues in the NFL and in high school ball in various states but for the most part teams are playing and dealing with COVID issues as they develop.

The number of cases across the country is going back up. Some of that is the reopening of our public schools. Some of it may be people getting tired of the restrictions and not following COVID guidelines.

Hopefully they’ll be a vaccine soon.

Q. Our first question this week is from my3boneheads who asks: Can you explain the forward pass rule as it applies to intentional grounding and compare the rules to what happened at Auburn? Also, why are we putting in 2nd and 3rd string quarterbacks in the red zone just to run option keepers? Isn’t it nice to be competitive again?

A. The rule is pretty straight forward. If you take the snap from center and ground the ball in a forward motion it’s considered an incomplete pass. In the Auburn game Bo Nix fumbled the snap, picked it up and spiked the ball behind him. That should have been a fumble and if a whistle had not been blown indicating intentional grounding that would have been the call and Arkansas would have gotten the ball back when Joe Foucha recovered it. However because a whistle had been blown when it should not have been, a ref stood over Foucha and an Auburn player and continue to blow the whistle indicating a dead ball. The mistake was discovered upon video review. You can see the ref react like, Oh no. We blew that. Sam Pittman said the review ref told him that because the whistle blew there was no way to over turn the call. The SEC offense later changed that saying the call could have been overturned if the ball had been immediately recovered. They also said there wasn’t a continuous football action after the whistle so if wasn’t possible to determined if Arkansas would have recovered the ball without the whistle.

The same basic thing happened in last year’s Missouri-South Carolina game. In that case the ruling was overturned and Missouri, which picked the ball up in the endzone, was awarded the ball and a touchdown on review.

The reaction across college football was almost universal. The refs blew it. Arkansas should have won the game. Too bad for Arkansas. The only thing I have to say is in the form of a question. If this had happened to Alabama would the refs tell Nick Saban, sorry. You lose? Not likely. The call would have been overturned.

As for Franks coming out on 2nd and goal and 3rd and goal early in the 4th quarter and Malik Hornsby coming in to get stuffed twice, I’m pretty sure Franks got hurt on the previous play. The issue to me was not bringing in Hornsby but letting him try to run it in twice. Give the ball to Treylon Smith or bring in K.J. Jefferson and throw it on 3rd down.

Q.TexasHogFan2679 wants to know: Why did the defense make such a quick turnaround with Odom, but the offense get off to a slower start with Briles? I know Briles is a great coach, but is it just that offense takes longer to develop rhythm and timing?

A. I think most of it is who Arkansas has played. Georgia’s defense is as solid as it gets. Mississippi State is also good defensively and yet Arkansas improved from game one to game two and continued to improve this weekend, from 10 points, to 21 points to 28 points. That’s progress. I also think it’s taken some time for Feleipe Franks to adjust to the new offense he’s running and his new teammates. But he’s improved every week too. From one touchdown pass to two touchdown passes to four. He’s had zero turnovers the past two games and he ran he ball some against Auburn. Treylon Smith said that Franks is showing great leadership on the field. He doesn’t panic. He keeps his teammates calm. Arkansas is also showing some good depth so far. Rakeem Boyd misses the game. Smith takes his place and is one the the offensive keys for Arkansas. Also with Teylon Burks out for most of the last two games look how De’Vione Warren has stepped up. We should see some good offensive numbers this Saturday. Ole Miss has the worst defense in the SEC statistically,

Q.PorkSoda asks: How much affect did the weather have on the outcome of the game?

A. I think both teams had tackling issues because of the wet field. When you don’t have a stable base for your feet you can miss tackles. That part of it was a wash. But the early part of the game, when it was raining pretty heavily, was a disaster for Arkansas’ offense and the kicking game. The missed extra point as a result of the holder, George Caratan, letting the snap slip in his hands. That started a whole series of problems where Arkansas kept going for two on conversions and coming up short. Also the rain appeared to affect Kendal Briles play calling. He pretty much stayed with the running game which went no where in the first quarter. After the rain stopped and Franks started throwing the ball and Arkansas went from down 17-0 to up 28-27 in the 4th quarter. To me there’s no question that if that game had been played on a dry field Arkansas would have won.

Q. DeltaBoy wants to know: How long can we stand this Special Teams fiasco?

A. That’s a head scratcher. Sam Pittman raved about Scott Fountain before the season started. Said he was the best special teams coordinator in the country. He’s Arkansas’ first full time special teams coach and he is a coordinator with equal status to Barry Odom and Briles. Saturday was terrible. Some of it was probably the weather. That was definitely the case on the botched extra point kick. But the coverage and tackling was suspect again and the punt team kept lining up wrong and getting flagged. Pittman said again, those mistakes have to be corrected.

Q.JHicks3636 says: I know the emphasis at Arkansas, as with most schools, is Men’s sports. I think the rise in the overall women’s sports program at the University is amazing. A lot of fans are missing out by not following them. Your thoughts?

A. I never tell fans how to be fans. They watch whatever they want to watch. I’m a football, basketball, baseball guy myself but I don’t give a hoot about pro sports. As for the Arkansas women they’ve doing a great job. Cross Country is number one in he nation. Soccer is number three. Softball and basketball are getting better every year. They’ll be top 10 in time I think. There’s plenty to brag about and Hunter Yurachek is always promoting the various women’s programs.

Q. 3Scoreand10 asks: Why did we not kick the PAT—twice?

Why did we put in a third string QB when 3 points was almost a certainty?

Why do we continue to try to run reverse plays?

If not for these WHY’S would have won the game.

A. Sam Pittman was trying to tie the game up. I can’t fault him for that. Arkansas needs to better goal line plays.

I’ve already explained the Malik Hornsby substitution. Feleipe Franks did something to his hand while getting tackled on a run down inside the five yard line. He went to the bench to get it checked out.

The reverse plays have broken down because of poor blocking. Until that changes, you’re right. I’d lay off of those.

When you lose a game by two points there’s a lot of things that could have changed the outcome.

Q. peakhog wants to know: Is there an audio record of the conversations that go on between the SEC review team and the officials on the field? I’m old enough to remember the SMU game.

A. I’m sure there is but good luck on any of that being made public. I’m sure its only used by the supervisor of officials when he’s doing his game evaluations of the various refs.

Q. PorkSoda asks: Who do you think would win in a head to head matchup between the 2006 Razorbacks and the 2010 Razorbacks?¤W9 16 ]] C2.5 G 0 [[

A. That’s a tough one. The 2006 Hogs won Arkansas only outright SEC West title but lost in the SEC Championship game and the Capital One Bowl. They finished 10-4. The 2010 Hogs finished tied for second in the West. Lost to Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl. Went 10-3. The 2011 Hogs may have been better than both. They finished 3rd in the West but won the Cotton Bowl and finished 11-2.. That’s the fourth best record in the history of the school. But I’d go with the 2006 Hogs.

Q. The Bionic Pig has two questions: 1. Am I the only one that can see the offense is improving every single week while playing top 20 opponents?

With the 2021 wide receiver class loaded with size and track speed will we see the normal uptempo Briles Offense next season.

A. It’s pretty obvious the offense is improving. I talked about in in an earlier question. They’ve improved their point production each week. The passing and rushing numbers are going up. I don’t think we’ll have to wait until next year to see more of the uptempo offense you mentioned. We’re pretty close to seeing it now.

Q. PigDaddyKane wants to know: Who would win this game? The 2009 Florida officiating crew vs 2020 Auburn and their officiating crew?¤W12 16 ]] C2.5 G 0 [[

A. The 2009 crew was way worse. They didn’t make one mistake. They made several and the league office handed out suspensions after that game. What happened Saturday was bad but I don’t think there will be any disciplinary action taken by the conference office.

Q. BloodRedHog asks: Are SEC officials just poorly trained or is there a conspiracy against lesser teams when they play the bigger name SEC teams?

A. I wouldn’t use the term “conspiracy” but it’s a combination of both. As I’ve already pointed out there’s no excuse for the level of officiating mistakes being made year after year in the best conference in college football. If your football is the best and your fans are the best they deserve the best referees. And yes, in certain situations teams like Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Auburn are going to get favored officiating or will be protected in statements about officiating from the league office.

Q. Lanny says: Discuss how Arkansas must put the Auburn game aside and adjust for Ole Miss. Does Arkansas have enough firepower to match Lane’s offense?

A. I think the coaches will get the players focused and ready for Ole Miss. We’ve discussed the steady improvement of Arkansas offense. They’ve moved the ball on better defenses than Ole Miss has. Arkansas defense will get tested big time on this game. To win Arkansas has to win the battle of turnovers.

Q. nuttless hog says: I do not understand how the conference office works. Who evaluates and determines the job performance that our commissioner is doing? These blatant calls that are coming out of his office is squarely on his shoulders and who’s looking over his?

A. Theoretically the 14 SEC member institutions but it’s political. If one school like Arkansas is upset about a situation the AD of that school does not have to clout to do anything. It would take a majority of ADs. To my knowledge that’s never happened. A guy like Hunter Yurachek ends up asking for a clarification. The SEC office gives some official sounding explanation and that’s the end of it.

Q. parallaxpig says: I saw your tweet about Arkansas being a non-factor in SEC office. Do you feel that’s acceptable and if not, what can we do to change it?

A. It’s not acceptable. Getting better in football would help some but there are only two ways to change it. Move the SEC office to a state outside the SEC and make a concerted effort to be fair to all 14 schools. Or Arkansas could move to the Big 12. Neither one of those things are going to happen.

Q. hobhog asks: Is there anyone on the staff assigned to watch replays and notify coach Pitt when we should ask for a review?

A. This is a question he has not been asked and should be. From time to time we’ve seen plays that should have been reviewed and weren’t. Specifically on the first Auburn drive of the second half on a critical third down play a receiver caught the ball over the first down line but then on his own he crossed back inside that line and was tackled. He was awarded forward progress as if he had been pushed back across the line when tackled, That was a mistake by the ref who marked the play. There was no review and their should have been. Coach Pittman needs to be asked how he determines whether or not to ask for a review.

Q. austin.hogfan wants to know: Without Boyd and Burke back to see us score at least 40 do you see us really able to win against Ole Miss? I am trying to stop thinking about the Auburn loss by the SEC office.

A. We don’t know that Burks and Boyd won’t be back. But De’Vion Warren and Trelon Smith have done a great job of replacing those two. Arkansas has some depth this season. Good players aren’t wasting away on the bench.

Q. WooooPig88 says: For the past two weeks Felipe Franks has put up elite stat lines but, he still doesn’t seem to have that elite quarterback feel to him like you would expect to accompany those stats. What is missing from his game to put him on that level?

A. Again if you take into consideration that he’s quarterbacking an offense with totally new teammates, an offense that is new to him, in a place he’s never lived before, I think his progress has been impressive. He’s easily the best quarterback Arkansas has had since Brandon Allen and honestly he’s got a chance to be one of the best ever at this school.

Q. Altstatt asks: When was the last time that an Arkansas win felt as big as the win vs. MSU? Also overall how important was an early win for our season since most projected us not winning till we got to ole miss?

A. The last win that really pumped up the fans like this was probably the Henry heave game against Ole Miss. That was 2016. Getting an early win helps show these players that this staff is different from the previous staff. That they can turn things around this season not next season or beyond because of better coaching and buying into the new staff.