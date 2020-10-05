PTN’s “Ask Mike” Segment 10-5

Q: Let’s begin with our weekly COVID update.

A. We’re now five weeks into the college football season. Two weeks in the books for the SEC. No SEC games have been postponed. Looks like all the planning the league and conference schools did is paying off. As I’ve said all along COVID is not going to stop college football but it will have an effect. Another Razorback opted out of the season last week due to COVID concerns. Jarques McClellion’s mother has health concerns. She was on a respirator earlier this year after the birth of a child. Jarques has been quarantined twice. He was afraid he would end up passing COVID to his mother so he opted out. The third Razorback to take that option. We’ll look forward to seeing him back next summer when hopefully there will be a vaccination to end this pandemic.

Q. Our first question this week is from Mike_e who says: A player’s head and feet will never get any further away than they are right now from their own center of gravity. Yet we are still following the direction changes of the other player’s head and biting on the fake. What do coaches have to do to get today’s players to tackle the center of gravity?

A. Today’s players are so athletic they can sometimes get by with bad fundamentals. But there’s no real excuse for it. There’s a natural instinct to look at the ball carrier’s face when trying to make a tackle. That’s the worst thing you can do. Coaches have been teaching players to look at the middle of the chest when trying to make a tackle for about a hundred years. But in the heat of the moment a player can still revert back to basic instinct. Fatigue also has something to do with it. Arkansas did a great job of tackling Mississippi State’s receivers in the first half, then struggled some in the third quarter before finishing the game off right.

Q. PorkSoda asks: There were obviously a lot of questions about this team going into the season, what have you learned so far? What questions still go unanswered?

A. I’ve learned that Barry Odom was a great hire as defensive coordinator. His defense held Georgia to five first half points. Auburn gave up 24 in the first half to Georgia. Arkansas held Mississippi State to 14 points. The Bulldogs scored 44 on LSU. Arkansas cut C.J. Costello’s passing yards in half. Cut him from five touchdown passes against LSU to just one on Saturday.

We also learned that the special teams mistakes in game one were cut way down in game two. And we learned that Arkansas offense wasn’t so anemic as some believed. Arkansas only scored 10 points against Georgia but Auburn didn’t cross the goal line against them. Feleipe Franks had a better day passing against Georgia than Auburn’s Bo Nix did. As as bad as Arkansas’ 91 rushing yards was against Georgia, Auburn was worse, just 43 yards against Georgia.

We learned that the team has more depth this season. The defense was without McClellian, Montaric Brown, Julius Coates, Dorian Gerald and Grant Morgan missed part of the game. Treylon Burks and Rakeem Boyd also missed part of the game. In spite of the absence of these starters the Hogs won the game.

We’ve learned that Arkansas can keep the same starting quarterback two games in a row. Franks actually improved quite a bit in game two. His numbers were similar but he cut way down on mistakes. From two picks to none. He was a steady influence, helping Arkansas to hold on to the lead. He continues to run the ball well when he needs to. That’s a big change.

Still in question: Offensive mistakes. The guys on that side of the ball seem to be less disciplined than their defensive teammates. Sam Pittman says they’re still shooing themselves in the foot too much. Franks says that situation will get better.

Q. MJ2 wants to know: Why did the U of A not really pursue Leach as the HC? Or did they and he just came across as too weird? What do you know about this?

A. Alyssa Orange of our staff is close to a coach who good friends with Leach. According to this coach when Bret Bielema was fired Leach was really interested in the Arkansas job. The word we got at the time was that somebody on the search committee checked with Texas Tech about Leach and was told that he is not a team player. There’s long history of bad blood between Leach and some of the people he worked for in the athletic department at Texas Tech. As far as I know Arkansas never spoke with Leach about the job. Chad Morris was hired a few days later.

When Morris was fired we were told that Leach might still be interested so we passed that along to somebody on the search committee. This time he did get interviewed but he wanted $4 million a year to come to Arkansas. I was told that like always, Hunter Yuracheck was looking for a coach that had a burning desire to be the head coach at Arkansas and he felt that Leach was just looking to move up. The bottom line is, Arkansas got the best coach for them. I’m convinced of that. But I also think that Leach is a good fit at Mississippi State.

Q. DeltaBoy wants to know: Did the O line look better this week?

A. The pass blocking was a lot better. It’s hard to judge since the improvement might have been not going up against Georgia’s defense. But Mississippi State got seven sacks against LSU and just three against Arkansas. The running game was about the same this week as last week. But Mississippi State had a good day stopping the run against LSU too. Certainly the hope is there will be improvement week to week with the O-line. Those guys aren’t where they need to be yet.

Q. BloodRedHog asks: How long to we keep Barry Odom?

A. He really likes Sam Pittman. I don’t think he would leave Arkansas for another coordinator’s job but the right head coaching job might catch his eye. I’m not sure if it would have to be in the SEC but certain Power 5 head coaching situations might be attractive to him. Hopefully he’s had his fill of the pressures of being the head man, especially after getting fired by his alma mater, but I would not count on that.

Q. Razorboo wants to know: Two games into the season how do you grade the four areas of the team; offense, defense, special teams and coaching. Which group will be most impacted by COVID and injuries before our bye week coming up later this month.

A. I’d give the defense an A. The offense a B minus. Special Teams a B minus and overall coaching an A.

Right now the group most impacted by injuries is the D-Line. Dorian Gerald and Julius Coates are their two best players. Gerald is injured and might be out for a while. Coates should be back this week. Mateo Soli got hurt during the game. Pittman did not mention Soli in his Zoom interview Monday morning.

Q. #hammerdown says: Early in the week CSP said we would need to put pressure on the MSU QB. He said if we didn’t, he would pick us apart. Yet we found our success by rushing 3 and dropping 8. Was Coach’s statement just gamesmanship or did we change our plans after losing Coates and Gerald?

A. Sam Pittman said that Odom studied video of teams that had had success against Leach’s Air Raid. When he was finished he said,. “We’re going to rush three and drop eight,” and I said, “Okay.”

I also think Pittman was serious when he said Arkansas needed to pressure Costello. But without being specific he probably meant push him out of the pocket and harass him, not actually sack him a lot. Arkansas only had one sack with that three-man rush but the eight men in coverage part worked like a charm.

Q. rzrbkman asks: How is the lack of proven running back depth going to affect the offense if Boyd is not able to come back soon?

A. Pittman said Boyd will be back this week. However I though that Treylon Smith did a good job in Boyd’s absence. He had 48 yards and rushed for a couple of first downs. He also five catches for 22 yards and one receiving first down I believe. He’s a small back but quick and hard to bring down. I like what I saw from him. Arkansas has good depth at running back.

Q. MuskogeeHogFan says: In two straight games against ranked SEC opponents we have ran for 77 yards and 63 yards. The Hogs have to be able to have a more balanced approach to keep opponents more honest in their game planning. What are you seeing or hearing that is holding us back from a better running game?

A. I’ve already mentioned that some of it is the defenses they’ve faced. Georgia absolutely stuffed Auburn’s running game and Mississippi State did a good job limiting LSU’s running game. But clearly some of it is self inflicted. Sam Pittman said it at halftime to Tera, the offense is making too many mistakes. They’ve got to be more disciplined. Feleipe Franks said after the game, “We’re working hard to get better. We’ll get there.” I really think if the offense can correct some of these mistakes they can beat Auburn at Auburn on Saturday and Texas A&M in College Station. Do that and Missouri and Ole Miss could also be wins. Going 5-5 this season would be a huge improvement.

Q. jkincaid wants to know: How many years do we have Franks? 1 or 2?

A. If he doesn’t decide to enter the NFL draft next spring Franks, like every other NCAA player this season, could get an extra year of eligibility even though he’s a grad transfer and a 5th year senior. I suppose there is a slight possibility he might want to enter the 2022 draft with better stats off a better season but I’d say there’s a very good chance that Frank’s will turn pro after this season.

Q. MetropolisHog says: Obviously they want to win every game but is there any indication that our guys have next weeks game circled and really want to put the “Hammer Down” on Chad?

A, I’m sure there are some private discussions among some of the players about that but I doubt anything would be said about it in a team setting. Coaches are sometimes leery about revenge motives. That stuff can backfire. Just work to prepare and take one play at a time during the game. When the game is over, if Arkansas wins, that’s the time enjoy the hammer down, Club Dub jokes.

Q. The_Bionic_Pig says: Auburn is definitely running Arkansas 2018-2019 Offense. Does this offer any advantage to Arkansas veteran defenders?

A. Sure, it can help. Obviously the players are different and you still have to prepare like always but having advance knowledge of the type of offense you’re about to face is a bonus.

Q. Hogsnoot says: Jonathan Marshall appeared to be pushing the offensive lineman for Mississippi State straight into the quarterback. Was that by design?

A. Because of COVID we are limited in the number of players that are made available to us but the next time we do a Zoom with Marshall we will ask him and pass it along on Ask Mike.

Q. austin.hogfan asks: Is it too much to ask the next time we have KJ come in that he gives the ball to someone else or tosses it to a wide open receiver since the defense will crash everyone in expecting him to run?

A. After they stuffed him on the third down play I definitely would favor having him throw it to say Hudson Henry or maybe Trey Knox on 4th down if you’re going to pass on a chip shot field goal. My guess is that they’d had some success with Jefferson keeping the ball in a goal line situation in practice. What happens in practice is not always an indication of how a player will perform in a game. It looks like to me Kendal Briles is still getting to know his personnel.

Q. CodyKnipe says: Now that we have seen two weeks of play, how many games do you think we can win now? Our defense is stout and our offense is getting faster.

A. I sort of answered that in another question but provided the offense continues to improve I think four or five wins is doable. With this all-SEC schedule and eight ranked teams out of 10? That would be an amazing turnaround. It would definitely get this team a decent bowl game. Some in the media are mentioning the Texas Bowl as a possibility. Arkansas beat Texas in that Bowl in 2014.

Q: Arkansas RedNeck wants to know: Was there too much criticism of the offense after that game? This team just broke a 20 game SEC losing streak but some fans and some in the media talked a lot about offensive mistakes. Maybe it was more of a time to celebrate than be critical.

A. Tera, you were the SEC Network sideline reporter at that game what did Sam Pitttman say to you about the offense at halftime? That they need to cut down on mistakes and stop coming up short in the red zone, right?

If the head coach can raise questions about the offense, I think the fans are entitled. Most of the ones I talk to are excited about this team but they want a lot more out of this season than just breaking that streak. I agree with that. I just talked about the possibility of winning five games. An improved offense to go along with that defense can make that happen.