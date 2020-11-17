PTN’s Ask Mike Segment 11-16

Q: Let’s begin with our weekly COVID update.

A. Last weekend was the worst of the season for the SEC. Four games cancelled. Only three played. There’s already been a postponement for this week. A&M at Ole Miss. The Aggies are still not ready to play a game under the 53 man protocol set down by the SEC. Arkansas is scheduled to face LSU at 11 am on the SEC Network. We’ve got game notes on that from the athletic department but there’s been no official announcement from LSU. Its important to note that Arkansas has been ready to play every game so far and none of its games have had to be postponed because of COVID issues with an opponent. There’s good news on Sam Pittman. He said just a couple of hours ago that he will be back with the team on Wednesday. He still has to undergo a heart check which is standard with clearing a coach or athlete to return to normal activities. He said he never had any serious symptoms. Just fatigue and a sore back.

The Red-White basketball game was played last week. Two thousand students were there. The season officially starts on Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena against Mississippi Valley State. Seating will be limited to 4,000.

The NCAA has announced that the entire NCAA basketball tournament will be played in the Indianapolis area to create a bubble situation for protection against COVID. Organizing that is going to be a huge challenge.

Q. Our first question this week comes from peakhog who wants to know: If Commissioner Sankey can penalize and fine an SEC Coach over proper mask attire on the sidelines, or fine fans for rushing the field, why can’t he fine a University for allowing 2000+ Cadets to stand shoulder to shoulder for an entire game?

A. I don’t know of any fans have been fined for rushing the field. Coaches have been fined and the SEC sent out the mask mandate well in advance. The size of the crowd is determined by the COID guidelines in each state, not the SEC. However the SEC could fine a school if it doesn’t keep fans off the field. That’s been a policy for several years, unrelated to COVID but takes on added importance because of COVID.

Q. Swine American asks: What are some of the reasons that Sam Pittman and his staff have been more effective in putting the Razorback program on a positive path much sooner as opposed to a Scott Frost at Nebraska or even a Jeremy Pruitt at Tennessee?

A. Better assistant coaches, better coordinators and a head coach that is absolutely loved by his players. Players that are forced to do things are not going to be as successful as players who buy into what the head coach is asking because they believe in him and they respect his knowledge of the game. Even when this team loses it loses together, regroups and goes back to work for the next opponent with an attitude of success. We’ve just had a good example over the previous four season or how things fall apart when players don’t have this attitude about the head coach and his staff.

Q. The_Bionic_Pig wants to know: Choose one player in their prime to add to this current team:

Joe Adams Matt Jones Shawn Andrews D.J. Williams or Darren McFadden

A. Joe Adams. Feleipe Franks needs additional targets. We just saw what that does for Florida. Plus Arkansas has next to nothing on punt returns this season. Joe Adams was the best punt returner I’ve seen at this school.

Q. PorkSoda asks: What effect did Sam Pittman missing the Florida game have on the outcome of that game?

A. Barry Odom said Pittman did a good job of organizing the situation to create less distractions. He talked the the staff and players on Zoom every day. He watched video of the practices from several angles. But Odom said he was missed especially during the game. Look you could take you head coach out of the mix in a game and not be affected it wouldn’t say much about that coach. I think it affect the defense. Odom suddenly had two jobs and his role has defensive coordinator had to be affected by that. He was on the sidelines instead of the booth where he is more comfortable directing the defense.

So the damage was minimized but it wasn’t the same as having Pittman at practice, in person and at the game.

Q. Pigsfeat says: I found an article about some of the women’s track and field/cross-country signing. Where can I find an article with more complete information about the women’s team and about the men’s t&f and cc signings?

A. I would go to the official website, Arkansasrazorbacks.com and click on the mens and womens cross country pages. If you want more information, google search the names on those signees. There are four of them and they’re in there.

Q. austin.hogfan wants to know: So with three weeks for LSU to prepare and heal for us, do they come out rusty or come out explosive and force a lot of adjustments?

A. That’s anyone’s guess but I don’t like it. The healing up thing could help them and they’ve had a lot of extra time to come up with a game plan for success. Hog fans will have to hope that LSU is rusty from the layoff or maybe that they are losing interest in the season. It’s gotta be tough to go from national champions to sixth in the SEC West.

Q. Twinky275 says: Went to the game. They announced that UPS would let everyone who attended the game have 1 package shipped for free, good for the next 48 hours, if the hogs get over 50 yards in penalties. Does Arkansas do this?

A, I’m not saying that didn’t happen. I wasn’t there. But it sounds nuts. No. The University of Arkansas would not have a promotion like that and I can’t believe that the SEC would allow it.

Q. Lanny asks: Will Trelon Smith move past Rakeem Boyd as the starter at running back?

A. The weekly depth chart comes out after we tape this show on Monday’s but I doubt it. Rakeem showed a lot of faith in this staff by coming back. He and Smith split duties anyway. So My guess is the arrangement will stay the same.

Q.BloodRedHog wants to know: Why doesn’t Briles go into every game with specific plays to guarantee Burks gets at least 10 touches a game? The slant pass was there all night. Burks is too dynamic to underutilize.

A. Sam Pittman addressed that today. He said as talented as Burks is he need to do a better job in practice. This staff in particular places a heavy emphasis on practice in terms of game time. I agree that he needs more touches.

Q.Dr. Strangepork wants to know: In the loss to Florida was there more positive take-aways than negatives from that game?

A. I don’t think it derailed the excitement on the part of the fans about this season. It was a difficult situation. The best offensive team they’ve played from a matchup standpoint. You don’t have your head coach there. Your defensive coordinator is pulling double duty. I remember when Joe Kines did that in the 92 season after Joe Crowe was fired. Thankfully Odom only had to do it for one game because its a real strain. I liked the way that every time it looked like Florida was gonna blow it open Arkansas would fight back with a touchdown. I never had the feeling that Arkansas quit. But they have to forget than game and get ready for LSU. That’s one they badly need to win.

Q. ArkansasRedneck says: I saw De’Vion Warren get carried off the field against Florida. There were some tweets asking for prayers for him. Can You give us an update?

A. He suffered an ACL injury and is lost for the remainder of the year. He was having his best year as a Razorback so I assume he’ll come back. Tre Knox is a player that needs to step up in Warren’s absence.

Q. cselby72 asks: Who gets back to the final four first in basketball? Arkansas women’s or men’s team?

A. That’s a toughie because both programs are moving up with great recruiting. I’m gonna go with Mike Neighbors because he has a head start but having both programs in the Final Four in the same season would be great.

Q. PorkSoda is back with another question: After seeing the Red-White game, what are your thoughts on who the starting 5 might be?

A. At guard I’m gonna go with Moses Moody. He scored 21 points with 4 boards. Was perfect from the free throw line. Shot 50% from the floor.

Also JD Notae. He scored 30 in the game and was knockin down three pointers like they were free throws.

and Desi Sills who had 24 points.

The two forwards: Justin Smith. He had 24 points, 3 boards and six assists.

and Jaylin Williams. He had just four points but 7 rebounds, a blocked shot.

But whoever starts….there is a lot of depth on this team. That’s the big difference I see so far.

Twinky275 with another question: With limited seating at basketball now confirmed, any word on Fan Cutouts at Bud Walton. Especially would like to get a another VIP one signed by Coach Eric Musselman.

A. Yes. Go to Arkansasrazorback.com. Off to the left on the main page under most popular, click on BWA cutouts. It’s $50 normal seating. $100 for the VIP section. Make your payment. Upload your photo. It cannot contain any the of commercial message or anything deemed inappropriate. After the end of the season you can pick it up. The deadline is this Thursday.