PTN’s “Ask Mike” Segment – November 18th

WELCOME BACK TO ASK MIKE. OUR FIRST QUESTION IS FROM Dr. Starcs WHO SAYS: As of today, give us your best prediction as to who will be leading the Hogs through the A in 2020?

——————

1. I’m told that HY already has somebody in mind

2. but arkansas may not be able to

3. afford him

4. It’s anybodies guess after that

3. but I’ll go with Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell

4. He was 11-2 last year

5 And 9-1 so far this year.

6 As an assistant coach

7 he was on the staff

8. Of two different

9. National championship teams.

*PorkSoda ASKS: How are you hearing the hiring process will play out? ie who is involved, expected timeline, etc.

1. THANKFULLY ONE MAN WILL MAKE THE DECISION.

2. THE AD, HUNTER YURACHEK

3. THERE IS NO COMMITTEE.

4. A SEARCH FIRM WILL BE USED….

5. TO DO BACKGROUND CHECKS…

6. ON EACH CANDIDATE.

7. YURACHEK’S RIGHT HAND MAN

8. JOHN FAGG… WILL ASSIST IN THE VETTING PROCESS.

9. Along with former Razorback Steve Cox.

10. THERE MAY HAVE BEEN SOME CONTACT WITH AT LEAST ONE AGENT…

11. THE EARLIEST DATE FOR A HIRE WOULD BE RIGHT AFTER THE REGULAR SEASON ENDS A WEEK FROM SATURDAY.

12. IF THAT DOESN’T HAPPEN

13. THE SECOND WEEK IN DECEMBER

14. AT THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL AWARDS

15. IN NEW YORK COULD BE THE TIME AND PLACE.

16 RECRUITING IS ESSENTIAL….

17 THE NEW HEAD COACH.

23 NEEDS TO GET STARTED

24 AS SOON AS POSSIBLE.

*hobhog WANTS TO KNOW: How much involvement in play calling do you see Lunney taking last two games? Since Craddock is a Morris guy and Barry trying to build a resume I’d think this could be an issue.

—————-

1. At Monday’s presser

2. Lunney said it will be a collaborative effort

3. not just between he and Joe craddock

4. But other offensive coaches

5. if they see something

6. can chime in.

7. IT’S INTERESTING…

8. THAT LUNNEY KEEP SAYING

9. HE’S GOT PLAN FOR THE QB.

10. I’VE BEEN TOLD BY THOSE WHO WATCH PRACTICE

11. THAT THERE WILL BE SOME CHANGES.

12. THEY THINK JEFFERSON WILL START

13. AND STARKEL COULD SEE THE FIELD AGAIN AS A BACKUP.

15 OFFENSIVE GAME PLAN

16. IS BEING DEVELOPED IN PRACTICE.

17I’D BE SURPRISED IF THAT PLAN

18. DOESN’T INCLUDE SOME CHANGES

19. IN THE OFFENSE AND QB PLAY.

*SIVAD ASKS: Did Chad Morris meet with or address the team after he was dismissed?

——————-

1. ACCORDING TO BARRY LUNNEY JR. HE DID NOT.

2. LUNNEY SAID MORRIS WANTED TO ADDRESS THE TEAM

3. BUT WAS NOT GIVEN THE OPPORTUNITY.

4. THAT WAS PROBABLY THE AD’S DECISION

5. AND IT’S NOT UNUSUAL.

*smtg94 WANTS TO KNOW: If we hired Barry Lunney Jr or Sam Pitman do yo think they would hire Coordinators with head coaching experience? And what coaches might be interested in those positions?

————–

1. PROBABLY NOT

2. BUT I THINK I KNOW

3. WHERE YOU’RE GOING

4. WITH THIS.

5. BECAUSE THEY’VE NOT BEEN A HEAD COACH

6. IT MIGHT HELP THEM GET THE JOB

7. IF THEY COULD CONVINCE A HEAD COACH

8. OR A PREVIOUS HEAD COACH

9 WITH ARKANSAS TIES

10. TO COME IN AND HELP

11 BUILD THE PROGRAM BACK UP

12. WHILE BEING THERE TO ADVISE

12. LUNNEY OR PITTMAN.

14.BUTCH DAVIS MIGHT FALL INTO

15. THAT CATEGORY.

16. EVEN GUS MALZAHN IF HE GOT FIRED

16. AND COULDN’T GET A JOB THAT

HE WANTED.

17. BUT I DON’T THINK THIS SCENARIO

18. IS LIKELY.

19. IT WOULD BE HARD TO PULL OFF.

*Mike_e ASKS: Who on our ‘short list’ would be most likely to be able to get Sam Pittman here? Also how would a prospect’s team being in a New Year’s day bowl effect this process?

—————-

1. THIS ALL STARTED WITH A RUMOR

2. THAT PITTMAN WOULD COME BACK

3 IF THE RIGHT HEAD COACH WAS HIRED.

4. LATER I WAS TOLD THAT THE RIGHT COACH

5. WAS BUTCH DAVIS.

5a. BECAUSE OF A PREVIOUS RELATIONSHIP.

6. TRUTHFULLY THERE ARE A LOT OF HEAD COACHES

7. OUT THERE WHO HAVE WORKED WITH PITTMAN BEFORE

8. BUT I KNOW SOMEONE THAT IS CLOSE TO HIM

9. HE SAYS THAT PITTMAN WOULD ONLY COME BACK

10. AS HEAD COACH

AS FAR AS A BOWL GAME…..

11. IF THEY OFFER A HEAD COACH WHO WANTS THIS JOB

12. HE WILL TAKE IT… BOWL GAME OR NOT.

13. IT’S DONE ALL THE TIME

14 LIKE WHEN HOUSTON NUTT

15. WENT TO OLE MISS IN EARLY DECEMBER

16 OF 2007…TO BEGIN RECRUITING

17. PART OF THE STAFF STAYED BEHIND

18 AT ARKANSAS TO COACH THE TEAM

19 IN THE COTTON BOWL

20 SMU WENT TO THE FRISCO BOWL IN 2017

21. CHAD MORRIS AND SOME OF HIS STAFF

22. WERE AT ARKANSAS RECRUITING.

23. SONNY DYKES….HIS REPLACEMENT…

24. PREPARED AND COACHED SMU

25. IN THE FRISCO BOWL.

*OtterHog SAYS: Mike, why did you bring up Kiffin being single as a possible negative aspect of hiring him? How did being married with children stop Nutt, Bobby, and Bret from drinking and/or womanizing? Pretty tasteless comment imho that showed your bias. His marital status means nothing.

—-

1. Tasteless comment?

2 It is public knowledge what Petrino did

3. but there is no proof that Nutt or Bielema womanized.

4. That’s a straight up rumor.

5. So your question is tasteless.

6. It also smacks of political correctness

7. and when it comes to ADs hiring SEC coaches

8. Political correctness is out the window.

9. The circumstances of Kiffin’s divorce are public.

10. Considing Petrino’s history at Arkansas

11 It seems unlikely to me that Kiffin would be hired here.

12. Supposedly Arkansas’ AD tried to hire him at Houston

13 and was turned down.

14. As far as Kiffin’s marital status

15 It might not matter.

16. Mike Neighbors the womans hoops coach

17 is single

16. But I suspect that Yurachek

17 Would want his head football coach

18 to be working at the football complex

19 and going home afterward to his family

20 I suspect you are bent out of shape because

21 Kiffin is your guy.

22. SO Guess what? I’m not making the hire.

23. If Kiffin doen’t get the job

24. You need to ask Yurachek about it, not me.

25. And if he does get the job why would you care what I think?

*ETHAN2010 SAYS: At the end of your pig trail coverage of the morris firing you mentioned briefly that smu and clemson people you talked to were shocked at how much influence craddock had in the offensive decision making. Could you elaborate further on that info?

—-

1. NO ONE AT CLEMSON SAID ANYTHING ABOUT THIS.

2. AN SMU BOOSTER CLOSE TO MORRIS

3. BELIEVES THAT MORRIS GAVE TOO MUCH CONTROL

4. TO CRADDOCK.

5. HE SAYS ARKANSAS OFFENSE AND PLAY CALLING

6. WERE NOT WHAT HE SAW AT SMU.

7. REMEMBER MORRIS’ COMMENT

7a. WHEN HE WAS HIRED

7b. ABOUT THE OFFENSE

8. BEING SIDELINE TO SIDELINE

9. AND GOAL LINE TO GOAL LINE?

10. APPARENTLY THAT WAS A LOT MORE TRUE AT SMU

11 THAN IT WAS AT ARKANSAS.

12. THIS BOOSTER ALSO SAYS

13. THAT CRADDOCK TOLD PEOPLE AT SMU

14 THAT HE WANTED BEN HICKS

15. BUT HE WAS GOING TO HAVE TO

16. TALK MORRIS INTO THE IDEA.

17. OBVIOUSLY HE SUCEEDED.

18 AND IT ENDED UP BEING A MISTAKE

*TexHog188 says:The football program is in dismal shape. Given that HY just fired the HC with two games left in the season, does having him as our AD increase, decrease, or have no impact on the pool of candidates willing to take the job of head football coach?

1. Outstanding question.

2. I wish I knew the answer.

3. Your premise is this, I think.

4. When Bielema was fired

5. Was the small list of candidates

6. the result of not having a real AD

7. In place at Arkansas.

8. It seems logical that it would be.

9. Who wants a job

10 when they don’t know

11. who their boss will be?

12. But there’s no proof of that.

13 It also seems logical

14. that having a real AD in place this time

15 would grow the list

16. of qualified, interested candidates.

17. We might end up seeing if that is true

18. as this search moves forward.

*HogCzar1 asks: In your opinion how has HY handled this situation to this point?

—–

1. WE KNOW JUST A LITTLE BIT

2. ABOUT THE JOB SEARCH AT THIS POINT

3. SO I CAN’T COMMENT ON THAT PART OF IT.

4. I DO BELEIVE THAT HE HAD NO CHOICE

5. BUT TO FIRE MORRIS WHEN HE DID.

6. THE ONLY THING I MIGHT QUESTION

7. IS DOING IT ON SUNDAY

8. INSTEAD OF AFTER THE GAME.

9. HE COULD HAVE HAD EVERYTHING IN PLACE

10 TO REMOVE HIM AFTER THE GAME.

11. IF IT SEEMED WARRANTED

12. AND BACK OFF IT DIDN’T.

13. WATCHING MORRIS GO THROUGH

14 THAT POST GAME

15. PRESS CONFERENCE WAS PAINFUL

16 .HY ALSO HE KEPT A LOT OF FANS

17 WAITING UNTIL THE NEXT DAY

18 BEFORE THEY KNEW FOR SURE

19 A CHANGE WOULD BE MADE.

20 AND BELEIVE ME, A LOT OF THEM

21. WERE EITHER ANGRY

22 OR DEPESSSED

23 AT THE POSSIBILITY

24. THAT MORRIS WOULD BE BACK.

KEVIN SAYS: *With a loss to Georgia, do you expect all the behind the scenes maneuvering from the Gus camp, like 2 years ago?

1. I DON’T THINK IT WILL BE AS STRONG THIS TIME.

2. I THINK GUS BURNED SOME BRIDGES THE LAST TIME.

3. THE LEVEL OF ENCOURAGEMENT IS NOT THERE RIGHT NOW

4. LIKE IT WAS EVEN BEFORE JEFF LONG WAS FIRED.

5. STILL SOME OF THE GUS BUS PEOPLE

6. ARE HARD TO STOP.

7. BUT ANOTHE FACTOR IS

8. AT THIS TIME ARKANSAS

9. DOES NOT APPEAR TO BE

10. HIS FIRST OR MAYBE 2ND CHOICE

11. IF AUBURN FIRES HIM.

12. and HE DOESN’T HAVE A BETTER OFFER

13. HE’LL TAKE THE JOB.

14. THE QUESTION IS

15 DOES YURACHECK WANT TO TAKE A GUY

16. WHO WANTS THE JOB

17 BECAUSE HE DOESN’T HAVE

18 BETTER OPTIONS?

19. I’D SAY NO.

I WANT TO THINK ALL OF YOU FOR A GREAT LIST OF QUESTIONS. IT’S THE BEST I’VE HAD SO FAR. KEEP ‘EM COMING.

