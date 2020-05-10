Q & A with Kevin McPherson: Hogs Still in the Mix to Land DeAndre Williams, Plus the Latest on ETSU Transfer Bo Hodges

Story By Drew Amman:

Fayetteville, AR-

Hogville.net/Pig Trail Nation Hoops Analyst Kevin McPherson breaks down the transfer process for DeAndre Williams who put Arkansas in his Top Four. The Evansville transfer (Houston, TX Native) has UK, Arkansas, Baylor and Memphis on his final list.

Meanwhile, a transfer from East Tennessee State is on the Arkansas radar. Six-Five Bo Hodges played for Steve Forbes at ETSU, but Forbes left to become the head coach at Wake Forest.

Five-Star Harrison Ingram is another big name to watch according to Kevin, and to close out this report, McPherson notes how Isaiah Joe continues to test NBA Waters during this shutdown time filled with virtual meetings.