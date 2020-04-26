Q & A with Kevin McPherson: Interest in Pridgen, Virtual Meetings & 2022 Guard Chance Westry

Fayetteville, AR-

Our weekly update on Hog Hoops Recruiting begins with a guard who is transferring from Holy Cross, someone the Razorbacks contacted this past week. Six-five 210-pound Joe Pridgen averaged 17.4 ppg for the Crusaders this past season playing for Head Coach Brett Nelson, who was an Arkansas assistant in 2010-11.

Also, the following are notes from our Hoops Analyst Kevin McPherson (you can read more on Hogville.net):

What was a trio of 2021 Top 25 prospects that did virtual tours with Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman and assistant coach Clay Moser late in the week ballooned to six through the weekend, and Musselman extended an offer to a big point guard who is ranked in the Top 25 in the 2022 class.

Juniors Kendall Brown, Hunter Sallis, Langston Love, Daimion Collins, Matthew Cleveland, and Peyton Watson each had a virtual tour with the Hogs, and the new 2022 offer is Chase Westry (6-5 point guard, Trinity High School in Pennsylvania, composite national No. 25 / 4-star prospect), who Musselman spoke with and offered over the weekend.

Brown (6-7 combo forward, Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas, composite national No. 16 / 5-star prospect) on his virtual tour with Arkansas: “Went good, showed me around … got a good look at what they had.”

Sallis (6-4, combo guard, Millard North in Omaha, Neb., national No. 20 / 5-star prospect according to Rivals.com) on his virtual tour with Arkansas: “It was really good. Coach Muss said some really good things, showed me their facility, & I’m looking foward to building that relationship up with the coaching staff.”

Love (6-4 shooting guard, native of Houston, Montverde Academy in Florida, composite national No. 25 / 4-star prospect) on his virtual tour with Arkansas: “It went well, I always enjoy talking to Coach Musselman. Love the staff, they give good vibes and great energy, the facilities are top of the line, they have everything and more for me to be successful, from their basketball connections to the education system.”

Collins (6-8 forward, Atlanta, Texas, composite national No. 24 / 4-star prospect) had his virtual tour with Arkansas approximately six months after his unofficial visit to Fayetteville in October for the annual Red-White game that was played at basketball-retired Barnhill Arena.

Cleveland (6-6 combo guard, Pace Academy in Georgia, national No. 14 / 5-star prospect according to 247Sports.com) had his virtual tour just days after announcing that the Razorbacks had made the cut for his final 16 schools.

Watson (6-7 wing / small forward, Long Beach Poly in California, composite national No. 22 / 5-star prospect), who picked up his Hog offer on April 17, had his virtual with the Hogs coaches on Wednesday.

***Note: we close our report with a look at Chase Westry, a guard from the class of 2022, who holds an Arkansas offer.