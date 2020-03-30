Q & A with Kevin McPherson: Mase, J-5, Jaylin Williams & Grad Transfers on Arkansas’ Radar

Story by Drew Amman:

Fayetteville, AR-

In this Q & A with Kevin McPherson, our Hog Hoops Insider from Hogville.net, we begin with the outlook on AP SEC Co-Player of the Year Mason Jones on the next level.

Also, Jalen Harris on his way out, looking for a new program to join after finishing 2nd on the team in assists.

Regarding a future Hog, McPherson addresses Hog Commit Jaylin Williams and his potential after winning Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year.

To close, there is a lot of interest in grad transfer Justin Turner from Bowling Green, a six-four 205-pound guard. Another grad transfer of interest for Arkansas is six-nine Jordan Bruner from Yale. Both players have Arkansas in their top six.

For more info, check out Kevin on Twitter: @ARHoopScoop