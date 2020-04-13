Q & A with Kevin McPherson: Tate’s Skills, Arkansas in Top 10 for Haarms, Signing Day & Muss’ One-Year Rewind

Story by Drew Amman:

Fayetteville, AR-

A lot of headlines came from Razorback Basketball last week and Kevin McPherson, our Hog Hoops analyst from Hogville.net, has the latest, beginning with 6’6 Jalen Tate (transfer from Northern Kentucky.) “It’s a big addition. He’s rated the 11th-best grad transfer among the 150 or so grad transfers according to Jeff Goodman, Basketball Insider at Stadium. When you look at what Arkansas had last season in Jimmy Whitt, he really wasn’t a point, he was the most effective guy scoring in the mid-range and even around the basket. Then defensively, he was a lock-down guy and really an elite defender, and I think this move is sort of an answer to losing a guy like Jimmy Whitt,” McPherson said. “He’s unselfish, can play the point, post, mid-post, and slash to the basket,” McPherson adds. “He brings versatility. An important piece for Musselman as he builds for year two at Arkansas.”

Topic number two, Matt Haarms, 7’3, left Purdue as a grad transfer, and now has a top ten with Arkansas listed as one of his possible landing spots. So naturally, there’s the thought, what if he winds up at Arkansas in a program that already has 7’3 Connor Vanover. “I don’t think that’s a novelty, those two could be on the floor for stretches. Haarms is a guy who can really play around the basket and he is a rim protector. Connor, really his strength is in the face-up game, extending on out beyond the three point line. Defensively, imagine your back-line with two 7’3 guys, bringing height, length and wingspan. Arkansas could really pose some matchup problems for teams,” McPherson said. Haarms averaged about 20 minutes per game last season averaging 8.6 and 4.6 rebounds per game.

As for the signing period beginning Wednesday, Moses Moody, KK Robinson and Jaylin Williams “all are expected to sign at some point. The signing period is typically five weeks. The NCAA has expanded it through August 1st,” McPherson notes. Plans are, these guys will sign fairly soon. We’ll let you know the details as soon as they become available.

Lastly, on Eric Musselman’s one-year at Arkansas (anniversary was last Tuesday): He brings a social media splash, energy and enthusiasm, and instantly brought a national credibility/brand to the program before wins and losses were ever counted, and look at the NBA Feel that he brought,” McPherson said. Kevin adds how functional that is for his players looking to play at the next level. All things considered, McPherson gives the season an A- in year one under Musselman