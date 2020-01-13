Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Q&A with Kevin: Recapping the Dramatic Win at Ole Miss, plus a Big Recruiting Weekend when UK Visits

Pig Trail Nation
Posted: / Updated:

Oxford, MS-

Hogville.net Hog Hoops Insider Kevin McPherson made the trip to Ole Miss and he breaks down Arkansas’ comeback from eleven points down as the Razorbacks pulled out a 76-72 win. Click the link above to hear Kevin’s recap with Drew Amman.

Topics Discussed:

  • Isaiah Joe scoring 26 of his career-high 34 points in the 2nd (hit seven of Arkansas’ eight threes), had two steals and two blocks
  • Nine assists from Mason Jones
  • Strong free throw shooting from Jimmy Whitt (7-8) including the final two to seal the game (effective defensively as the Hogs turned to him to face-guard Ole Miss star Breein Tyree)
  • Desi Sills, nine points, zero turnovers: also made key plays defensively (as Musselman says, the Hogs had Desi ‘soft trap’ during critical possessions late, and it paid off)
  • Big block from Adrio Bailey in the final five minutes (finished with two blocks in the game)
  • ‘Turning Point:’ 8-0 run by Arkansas tied it at 64 (run featured a pair of threes from Joe and two free throws from Bailey)
  • Arkansas 22-27 from the FT Line, Ole Miss 25-26
  • Ole Miss 40-28 better than Arkansas on the glass
  • Vanderbilt, next up, Wednesday 7:30 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena (Vandy star Aaron Nesmith out for the season with a stress fracture in his right foot. Nesmith averaged an SEC-best 23.0 ppg)
  • Recruiting: several plan to visit for the UK Game Saturday at Bud Walton Arena (3 p.m. tip-off) including Davonte Davis, Jaylin Williams, Harrison Ingram and Terran Williams

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

 

Pig Trail Video

HOG B-BALL STATS

SEC B-BALL STANDINGS

SEC SCOREBOARD

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss