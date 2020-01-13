Q&A with Kevin: Recapping the Dramatic Win at Ole Miss, plus a Big Recruiting Weekend when UK Visits

Oxford, MS-
Hogville.net Hog Hoops Insider Kevin McPherson made the trip to Ole Miss and he breaks down Arkansas’ comeback from eleven points down as the Razorbacks pulled out a 76-72 win. Click the link above to hear Kevin’s recap with Drew Amman.
Topics Discussed:
- Isaiah Joe scoring 26 of his career-high 34 points in the 2nd (hit seven of Arkansas’ eight threes), had two steals and two blocks
- Nine assists from Mason Jones
- Strong free throw shooting from Jimmy Whitt (7-8) including the final two to seal the game (effective defensively as the Hogs turned to him to face-guard Ole Miss star Breein Tyree)
- Desi Sills, nine points, zero turnovers: also made key plays defensively (as Musselman says, the Hogs had Desi ‘soft trap’ during critical possessions late, and it paid off)
- Big block from Adrio Bailey in the final five minutes (finished with two blocks in the game)
- ‘Turning Point:’ 8-0 run by Arkansas tied it at 64 (run featured a pair of threes from Joe and two free throws from Bailey)
- Arkansas 22-27 from the FT Line, Ole Miss 25-26
- Ole Miss 40-28 better than Arkansas on the glass
- Vanderbilt, next up, Wednesday 7:30 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena (Vandy star Aaron Nesmith out for the season with a stress fracture in his right foot. Nesmith averaged an SEC-best 23.0 ppg)
- Recruiting: several plan to visit for the UK Game Saturday at Bud Walton Arena (3 p.m. tip-off) including Davonte Davis, Jaylin Williams, Harrison Ingram and Terran Williams