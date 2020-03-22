Q&A with Kevin McPherson: What’s Next for Honorable Mention All-American Mason Jones?

Story by Drew Amman:

Fayetteville, AR-

Mason Jones paced Arkansas in points, rebounds, steals and assists…now the question is: “Will he return to Arkansas for his Senior Season? Jones on Twitter: “Decision coming soon…More Life God.”

Kevin McPherson: Well you know how social media can be, Maybe he’s cryptic in referring to something more playful but it probably means that he’s going to make a decision on whether he’s going to return to Arkansas or pursue a professional career. Soon, could be any day now, I guess. Maybe we wait a week or so but Mason Jones is a guy that we just talked about all the reasons how he put himself on the map nationally. The iron’s hot for him so if he makes the decision to go pro you’d have to understand that. I think there are plenty of reasons for him to come back to Arkansas. As good as he was offensively, I think he could become a better defender. I also think some leadership qualities that started to emerge this season could be fine- tuned with a senior season at Arkansas. So this will be fascinating for Razorback fans. With the stoppage in sports right now, the transfer portal’s going and players are making decisions as to whether or not they’re going to jump on that or maybe jump to the pros.”

Note: Also in this report, McPherson points out some of the names on Arkansas’ Radar in the NCAA Transfer Portal.