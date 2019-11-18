Quarterback Not Only Position Still Unsettled, Leaders Among Underclassmen Stepping Up

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — While most of the talk is about who will start at quarterback it’s not the only position unsettled at the University of Arkansas.

Sophomore Reid Bauer and junior Sam Loy are still battling at punter. Loy and Bauer both had two punts in the Western Kentucky game. Loy averaged 37.5 on his pair of punts with a long of 46 while Bauer came in at 37 yards hitting that distance on both of his. Barry Lunney Jr. talked about the punting job.

“Sam has really had a good fall for us, a good season I think,” Lunney said. “The other day he was just a little off. In the mean time, just like you want at all of your positions, Reid has brought his lunch pail to work and he just keeps getting better and he’s really flashed in practice. Reid’s very gifted, as well. Really flashed in practices.

“After Sam kind of got off to a slow start the other day, just like you do any other position. If it was any other position, you’d say, ‘Hey, I got a guy that’s really been practicing well and my guy right now that I’m counting on to be the guy is not performing quite to the standard that maybe he’s capable of, well, let’s let him know that we’re going to let somebody else do that.’ That’s only where that came from. I’m confident in both of them. Sam’s really done a nice job for us and I’m confident he’ll bounce back, but we’re going to continue to compete there.”

This season, Loy has punted 44 times averaging 39.5 yards with a long of 59, four touchbacks, 24 fair-caught and 13 killed inside the 20. Bauer has three punts averaging 36.7 with a long of 37 and one fair-catch. In 2018 as a walk-on freshman from Magnolia (Texas) High School, Bauer punted 56 times averaging 38.9 per punt, long of 64, one touchback, 23 fair-caught and 14 inside the 20. Loy transferred to Arkansas from Colorado where he redshirted in 2018.

Trio Mentioned For Leadership

Lunney mentioned three underclassmen who have stepped up in a leadership role with the firing of Chad Morris on Sunday, Nov. 10.

Of course seniors such as linebacker De’Jon Harris and defensive tackle McTelvin Agim have provided leadership. However, Lunney also mentioned a trio of underclassmen.

“Yeah, sure there’s been,” Lunney said. “There’s been several of them that have come up to me and that I would go to them. It’s not just those guys, but those guys (Agim, Harris, etc.) are the core of who we are. They’ve been here. They’ve paid the price, played a lot of football for us. There’s guys, too, that haven’t played a lot of football that garner respect from our football team.

“So yeah, there’s others. Grant Morgan has been fantastic. Bumper Pool. Mike Woods is a great leader on our team. This is going to be dangerous territory for me to start naming some guys off. Not because I don’t know them, but because I’m going to leave somebody off if I keep going down this list. But yeah, we’ve got some guys that just stand for everything good. They’re tough, they’re team guys, Arkansas means a lot to them. Yeah, there’s been others that stepped up. I guarantee you there’s been several, countless others that have stepped up in the shadows and I don’t even know it, and our coaching staff doesn’t even know it, that have stepped up in a big way in this time of adversity because that’s their DNA.

“They say, I believe this, this is very coaching cliche, but one of the things I love about football is that they say it doesn’t necessarily build character, it reveals it. We’ve all heard that before, and there’s a lot of truth to that. You go through tough times like this, it really reveals kind of who you are. And I’ve been really pleased, and quite frankly impressed, with our team during this time – the last eight days – with just how they’ve carried themselves.”

Morgan is a junior while Pool and Woods are sophomores. Morgan and Pool are linebackers while Woods is a wide receiver. Pool and Woods were both in Morris’ first recruiting class at Arkansas. Pool was committed to the Razorbacks when Morris was hired and Woods, who had committed to SMU, switched his pledge to Arkansas. Morgan is from Greenwood and came to Arkansas from Greenwood High School. Morgan was a walk-on before being placed on scholarship by Morris.