FAYETTEVILLE — Cornerback Quincey McAdoo’s future on the football field has been in question since an automobile accident on May 1, 2023, and now the answer is known.

McAdoo and two other Razorbacks have taken medical hardships. In addition redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Cole Carson graduated early and won’t return to the football team. McAdoo along with redshirt sophomore offensive linemen Eli Henderson and Terry Wells will be on medical hardship.

McAdoo came to Arkansas in the Class of 2022 as a four-star wide receiver from Clarendon. Midway through the 2022 season Sam Pittman moved McAdoo to cornerback. In nine games, four as starter, McAdoo had 30 tackles, two interceptions, four pass breakups and blocked a punt. He was someone the Razorbacks were relying on heavily to be a key member of the secondary. But the injuries to his back sustained the automobile accident will prevent him from risking an even more risky injury on the gridiron.

McAdoo redshirted in 2023 with hopes of improving enough to eventually return, but that just wasn’t possible considering all the risks involved with his type injury.

Wells is from Wynne and announced previously this offseason he wasn’t going to be able to continue his career. Carson is from Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest while Henderson was headed for Georgia before Pittman accepted the head coaching job at Arkansas. Henderson played high school football at Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes.

The four departures help Arkansas get closer to the 85-scholarship limit.