FAYETTEVILLE — Despite several questions about the NFL during the SEC Media Days on Wednesday, Raheim “Rocket” Sanders insisted his focus is on the upcoming season at Arkansas.

Sanders will be a junior and eligible for the 2024 NFL Draft following this season. As a sophomore, Sanders rushed 222 times for 1,443 yards and 10 touchdowns while also catching 28 passes for 271 yards and a pair of touchdowns. On Wednesday in Nashville, Sanders talked about his goals for this fall.

“Yeah, actually I started working on my balance, just starting to be even more perfect than what I am, letting everything develop,” Sanders said. “Just being a leader, being a big leader. Being able to talk to the offensive line so I can get the protection down so I can get out for a pass, whatnot.”

Sanders credited Ben Sowders and the new strength and conditioning staff for helping him develop his leadership.

“Yeah, very comfortable,” Sanders said. “I feel like the strength staff got us like that, just by worrying about the little things.”

Sam Pittman talked about how Sanders was able to go from a high school wide receiver and athlete to one of the best running backs in the nation.

“I think because of who Rocket Sanders is,” Pittman said. “I mean, he’s a hard-working guy that you want to bring home to every meal. Great guy. So I think that has something to do with it. Work ethic, who he is, incredible guy. And he’s fast, 240 pounds. That helps, too.

“Now, the room, you look at AJ Green, really good player. Good player. You look at Rashod (Dubinion). And Dom Johnson, Dominique, he started the Outback Bowl for us, but he just never had the confidence to play much last year. He’s healthy. He’ll be back.

“So I think those four guys will take — I think we’ll have a good running back room again but the leader of that room is Rocket with AJ being right there with him.”

As noted earlier, some reporters tried to get Sanders to talk about running backs possibly being undervalued in the NFL and hard to get second contracts.

“Yeah, I definitely do,” Sanders said. “I definitely do. But that’s not something I’m worrying about right now. I’m worrying about me, my team as well, just finishing college first.

“I feel like, yeah, it’s definitely underrated when it come down to that. I feel like definitely they should be getting paid more. Like I said to him, I’m worrying about what I got in front of me, and that’s college.”

Sanders was asked if there’s an NFL running back he patterns his game after?

“I’d probably say Leonard Fournette definitely,” Sanders said. “Just watching his college film, the way he catch the ball, the way he run.”

Sanders also explained what he feels will be his role in Dan Enos’ offense. The first two seasons at Arkansas for Sanders he operated in Kendal Briles’ offense.

“Probably going out for routes more,” Sanders said. “Like I said, that’s coming with me learning the pass pro and the running backs that’s in my room. Just learning the pass pro I feel like is going to help me out because he’s the type of guy, offensive coordinator, that want the running backs to get out, and he’s the type of guy that want KJ (Jefferson) to hit the checkdowns, as well.”

Sanders and Arkansas lost four games by a total of nine points last season. Sanders talked about the little things he and the team are focusing on to maybe turn some of those close losses into wins this fall.

“Just finishing the rep,” Sanders said. “You know what I mean? Just finishing the rep like it’s my last rep. Having to pour that into the guys as well. The new guys, it’s all about communication. You know what I mean? For myself, like I said, it’s pouring in, always look back to what I ain’t had before.”

Sanders and the Hogs will open the season on Saturday, Sept. 2, in Little Rock against Western Carolina at 3 p.m.