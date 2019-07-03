Rakeem Boyd, De’Jon Harris getting national attention

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. –– Junior running back Rakeem Boyd and senior linebacker De’Jon Harris are getting some regional and national recognition as the 2019 season grows nearer.

Pro Football Focus ranks Boyd second in the SEC among running backs who gained yardage on chunk plays (15+ yards). Vanderbilt’s Ke’Shawn Vaughn was tops at 60.1 percent with Boyd next at 55.1. It was based on a minimum of 100 attempts.

No SEC running back gained yardage on chunk plays (15+ yards) quite like Ke’Shawn Vaughn. pic.twitter.com/enWVtRCnio— PFF College (@PFF_College) July 2, 2019

As a sophomore, Boyd rushed 123 times for 734 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Razorbacks. Boyd averaged six yards a carry. He also caught 23 passes for 165 yards. Boyd transferred to Arkansas prior to last season from Independence (Kan.) Community College.

College Football Focus released its Top 10 linebackers in the nation in the preseason. Harris was rated No. 8 on the list.

CFB 2019 TOP 10 LB



1 Dylan Moses/Alabama

2 Isaiah Simmons/Clemson

3 Micah Parsons/Penn State

4 Joe Bachie/Michigan State

5 Evan Weaver/California

6 David Woodward/Utah State

7 Shaq Quarterman/Miami

8 De’Jon Harris/Arkansas

9 Kenneth Murray/Oklahoma

10 Troy Dye/Oregon#CFB2019— CFB Focus 🏈 (@cffmwachsman) July 3, 2019

Harris and Alabama’s Dylan Moses were the only SEC linebackers on the list. As a junior in 2018, Harris led Arkansas with 118 tackles, including 62 solo, while also adding nine for loss, two sacks, five pass breakups, two quarterback hurries. one recovered fumble and a forced one.

Arkansas opens the 2019 season on Saturday, Aug. 31, in Reynolds Razorback Stadium against Portland State with kickoff set for 3 p.m. and televised on the SEC Network.