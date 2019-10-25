Ramirez Shines In Return To Court, Hogs Win 97-63.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas Women’s Basketball opened its exhibition schedule with a win on Thursday night at Bud Walton Arena, beating Pittsburg State 97-63. The Razorback used the three point line early and often to grab the victory, as the Hogs went 10-26 from deep.

Redshirt junior guard Chelsea Dungee led the way for the Hogs, pouring in 26 points in just over 30 minutes played. Dungee was ultra-efficient in the exhibition opener, going 10-14 from the field. She was also solid from the free throw line, where she went 5-6 on the night. Redshirt junior Amber Ramirez shined in her Arkansas debut, going for 23 points, 15 of which came from beyond the arc. She also dished four assists and had two steals.

TURNING POINT

The Hogs got off to a hot start, opening the game on a 23-6 run. Dungee and Ramirez led the way in the early going, combining for 15 of those 23 points. The Hogs were also tenacious defensively in the first frame, holding the Gorillas to just six points on 2-15 shooting, highlighted by a rejection from sophomore forward Rokia Doumbia with 4:20 to go in the first.

HOG HIGHLIGHTS

Dungee picked up right where she left off last season, going for 20+ points in the exhibition opener.

Ramirez’s five threes in the game were the second-most ever by a Razorback in an exhibition game. All five came in the first half.

Freshman guard Makayla Daniels looked the part in her Razorback debut, chipping in 17 points on an efficient 6-8 clip. She was also perfect from deep (1-1) and from the charity stripe (4-4).

The forward duo of Taylah Thomas and Kiara Williams cleaned the glass for the Razorbacks all night long, as both grabbed seven rebounds. They each had three rebounds on the offensive glass.

