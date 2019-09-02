Ramsey signed to Packers Practice Squad, joins four other former Hogs on NFL practice teams

A day after being cut from the Green Bay Packers as NFL teams had to trim rosters to 53 teams, former Hog defensive end/linebacker Randy Ramsey rejoined the Packers on the team’s practice squad.

Ramsey is in his first season in the NFL and will join four other former Razorbacks on practice squads this fall. The others are Bijhon Jackson with Carolina, Dan Skipper with New England, Mitchell Loewen with New Orleans and Cody Hollister with Tennessee.

Those five Hogs join 12 other Hogs who are on the 53 man rosters in the NFL.

Jason Peters – Philadelphia, Dre Greenlaw – San Francisco, Brandon Allen – Denver, Hunter Henry – Los Angeles Chargers, Jonathan Williams – Indianapolis, Armon Watts – Minnesota, Chris Smith – Cleveland, Jarius Wright – Carolina, Trey Flowers and Frank Ragnow – Detroit, Jeremy Sprinkle – Washington and Deatrich Wise – New England.

The 2019 NFL season gets underway Thursday with Chicago hosting Green Bay on Thursday night with the game airing on NBC at 7:20 p.m.