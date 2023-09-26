FAYETTEVILLE — Sophomore running back Rashod Dubinion had a breakout game on Saturday in a 34-31 loss to LSU, but it was his comment on a teammate that highlighted what he had to say following Tuesday’s practice.

Dubinion was asked about junior running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders looking good in Tuesday’s practice when the media got to view a small portion. Dubinion was asked what he saw from Sanders.

“I see the same things you guys see,” Dubinion said. “I’m so excited that he’s back. He’s a tremendous leader as well. Him and AJ Green and Dominique Johnson. They keep me motivated every day bringing it to practice. It makes me step my game up.”

Sanders hasn’t played since rushing for 42 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries in the season opener. He injured his knee, but with Dubinion’s comments it appears likely he sees action against Texas A&M on Saturday.

In Sanders’ absence, Green has rushed 31 times for 190 yards and two touchdowns. Dubinion has 41 attempts for 174 yards and a touchdown. Johnson had 14 carries for 39 yards, but has had some very good blocks in the red zone. Dubinion talked about how Sanders has helped while being out injured.

“Keeping us motivated, telling us what he sees on film and what we can do it better,” Dubinion said. “Just staying in touch with us and letting us know he’s still here, like he hasn’t gone anywhere.”

The Razorbacks are 2-2 on the season having lost the past two games. But Dubinion feels the attitude of the team is still very good.

“We are all sticking together, making sure we’re one,” Dubinion said. “We don’t pay attention to the outside noise because they’re not here working with us. So, we just stick together and find a way to win, that’s our biggest goal.”

The offense had a very good showing at LSU except for penalties that halted some drives forcing field goals. Dubinion liked the focus Arkansas had on offense in a tough place to play Saturday.

“First off, I’d say we come out clicking on all cylinders,” Dubinion said. “Don’t beat ourselves because that’s what will happen. Most of the time, we’re beating ourselves with the penalties and things of that nature. We can’t blame the refs, we’ve got to just execute and win the right way. That’s what we’ve been preaching all year is winning the right way.”

Arkansas’ running game has been much better in the two losses than it was in the wins. The Texas A&M defensive line may be the best Arkansas has faced this season. Dubinion has plans on how to attack it.

“Back to what I said at first, trusting the O-Line,” Dubinion said. “They have a tremendous group up front, and I believe we have a good O-Line as well. We have concepts and things of that nature to stop what they’re doing or execute based on what they’re running.”

Arkansas and Texas A&M will kickoff at 11 a.m. on Saturday and the game televised on the SEC Network. The Aggies (3-1, 1-0) are coming off a win over Auburn 27-10 to open SEC play.