Ray Curry Enters Transfer Portal

Pig Trail Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt freshman Ray Curry has entered the transfer portal.

Curry was part of Sam Pittman’s Class of 2020. Curry, 6-5, 300, signed with Arkansas out of Memphis (Tenn.) White Station. He was originally committed to Missouri.

Sam Pittman had announced on Monday Curry wouldn’t be going to the bowl game, but expected him back next semester. Things obviously changed since then,

Curry brings to eight the number of Razorbacks in the transfer portal since the conclusion of the season. He joins running back Josh Oglesby, wide receiver Darin Turner, linebacker J.T. Towers, kicker Vito Calvaruso, safety Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, defensive tackle Andy Boykin and defensive lineman Solomon Wright,

Arkansas will face Penn State on New Year’s Day at 11 a.m. in Tampa, Fla. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pig Trail Video

 

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

HOG🐗SCHEDULE

HOG🐗FOOTBALL STATS

SEC🏈STANDINGS

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play