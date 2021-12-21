Ray Curry Enters Transfer Portal

FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt freshman Ray Curry has entered the transfer portal.

Curry was part of Sam Pittman’s Class of 2020. Curry, 6-5, 300, signed with Arkansas out of Memphis (Tenn.) White Station. He was originally committed to Missouri.

Sam Pittman had announced on Monday Curry wouldn’t be going to the bowl game, but expected him back next semester. Things obviously changed since then,

Curry brings to eight the number of Razorbacks in the transfer portal since the conclusion of the season. He joins running back Josh Oglesby, wide receiver Darin Turner, linebacker J.T. Towers, kicker Vito Calvaruso, safety Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, defensive tackle Andy Boykin and defensive lineman Solomon Wright,

Arkansas will face Penn State on New Year’s Day at 11 a.m. in Tampa, Fla. The game will be televised on ESPN2.