Razorback Basketball holds Media Day with a mixture of new and old leading the Hogs in 2019-20

Pig Trail Nation
Posted: / Updated:
Arkansas basketball.JPG

The 2019-20 Arkansas Basketball season is nearing with the first official game of the season on November 5th as the Hogs host Rice.

On Thursday the Razorbacks held their annual media day inside the Eddie Sutton Practice Facility. Arkansas has a mixture of old and new when it comes to the roster with 9 players returning off the 2018-19 roster. Five new additions are on the roster including former Razorback Jimmy Whitt who makes his return to The Hill after transferring back to Arkansas from SMU.

Currently only two of the five new players will be eligible to play with Jeantal Cylla joining Whitt on the floor for the Hogs.

Check out interviews with ten players plus practice video from today’s open portion of the Hogs workout in the videos below.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pig Trail Video

Hog Football Stats

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss