Razorback basketball to allow 4000 fans at home games

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas will allowed a limited capacity (approximately 4000) of fans for men’s and women’s basketball games this season, athletic director Hunter Yurachek announced on Wednesday.

“Men’s basketball season ticket holders were surveyed to determine whether they wanted to opt out for the upcoming season. In the coming weeks, those who retained their tickets will be notified of their ticket package. Unfortunately, with the limited capacity, we will not be able to accommodate full-season packages for all men’s basketball season ticket holders. Fortunately, our women’s basketball season ticket holders will be able to catch all the action of the upcoming season. Schedules for both men’s and women’s basketball should be finalized soon,” Yurachek said.

Masks will be required at all times other than when actively eating or drinking. Social distancing and arena sanitization protocols will also be utilized, Yurachek said.

Tickets will be mobile-only and will be distributed approximately a week prior to the first games.