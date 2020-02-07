Razorback Duo Adds Another Preseason All-America Claim

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas baseball picked up two more Preseason All-America honors, this time coming from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA).

Outfielder Heston Kjerstad and infielder Casey Martin were selected to the outlet’s first team, making Arkansas the only team in the country with multiple first-teamers. It is the second time the duo has accomplished the feat, also being the only two first teamers from the same school on Baseball America’s preseason list. Earlier in the day, the two were joined by catcher Casey Opitz and designated hitter Matt Goodheart on the Coaches Preseason All-SEC First Team.

A junior from Amarillo, Texas, Kjerstad put together a .327 batting average last year over 65 starts, leading the team in hits (87) and home runs (17). It was the second consecutive season he’s tallied 87 knocks, as he drove in 51 RBIs and scored 53 runs in 2019.

With his 58 RBIs in 2018, the feat made him the first Razorback to have 50 or more in his first two seasons since Rodney Nye in 1988 & 1999. He finished the year with 24 multi-hit performances, good for third on the team, with half of his multi-hit games consisting of three or more. Kjerstad finished the 2019 season as a Second Team All-SEC honoree.

Martin, a junior from Lonoke, Arkansas, finished his sophomore season with a .286/.548/.364 line at the plate, starting all 66 games. He tallied 81 hits, 40 for extra bases with 21 doubles, four triples and 15 homers. Martin also recorded 57 RBIs and scored 67 runs, both figures ranking second on the squad last season.

He earned All-SEC Second Team honors as a sophomore after hitting .295 in conference play with 38 hits, 28 runs and a team-high nine homers and 22 RBIs. Martin tied for the team lead in multi-hit performances with 26 and was second in multi-RBI games with 16. Overall, his 155 total bases were good enough for 15th in the NCAA last season.

The 2020 slate kicks off with Eastern Illinois for the second-straight season, beginning on Friday, Feb. 14, at 3 p.m. at Baum-Walker Stadium.

For more information on Arkansas Baseball, follow @RazorbackBSB on Twitter.