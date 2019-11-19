Razorback Duo Earn SEC, USTFCCCA Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference announced its 2019 cross country awards on Tuesday as voted on by the league’s head coaches, with Arkansas’ Taylor Werner and Lance Harter falling among those earning accolades.

The women’s recipients included the top-ranked Razorbacks’ Taylor Werner who was named the SEC Runner of the Year, while head coach Lance Harter earned the conference’s Coach of the Year honor.

Werner finished runner-up in the women’s race with a time of 19:42.8. The senior from Ste. Genevieve, Mo. won multiple races this season, including the John McNichols Invite on the very same course they’ll race this weekend. Werner helped her team to their seventh straight SEC title in Lexington, Ky. two weeks ago.

For Harter, who guided the Razorbacks to their 20th SEC cross country crown, this is the 38th SEC Coach of the Year honor over the course of his Hall of Fame career for the Razorbacks.

2019 SEC Cross Country Awards

Women’s Runner of the Year: Taylor Werner, Arkansas

Women’s Freshman Runner of the Year: Skylar Boogerd, Ole Miss

Women’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Taylor Werner, Arkansas

Women’s Coach of the Year: Lance Harter, Arkansas

Werner and Harter doubled-up on the awards Tuesday afternoon, also capturing the same honors, respectively, in the South Central Region as announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

Werner won the regional title in 20:30.3. to go along with first-place finishes at the Chile Pepper Festival and the aforementioned John McNichols Invitational.

Harter’s squad put on a show at the South Central Regional in Fayetteville, making history as the Razorbacks, for the first time in program history, recorded a perfect score finishing 1-2-3-4-5 to punch their ticket to the NCAA Championships.

NCAA DI Cross Country Regional Awards

Women’s Athlete Of The Year

Great Lakes Region — Alicia Monson — WisconsinMid-Atlantic Region — Lydia Olivere — VillanovaMidwest Region — Cailie Logue — Iowa StateMountain Region — Weini Kelati — New MexicoNortheast Region — Hannah Reinhardt — AlbanySouth Region — Joyce Kimeli — AuburnSouth Central Region — Taylor Werner — ArkansasSoutheast Region — Elly Henes — Nc StateWest Region — Ella Donaghu — Stanford

Women’s Coach Of The Year

Great Lakes Region — Walt Drenth — Michigan StateMid-Atlantic Region — John Gondak — Penn StateMidwest Region — Sarah Haveman — IllinoisMountain Region — Diljeet Taylor — ByuNortheast Region — Alex Gibby — HarvardSouth Region — Kelly Phillips — Florida StateSouth Central Region — Lance Harter — ArkansasSoutheast Region — Laurie Henes — Nc StateWest Region — J.J. Clark — Stanford

