OMAHA, NE. (KNWA/KFTA) – On Friday the Diamond Hog came by Creighton Prep to use its facilities for practice.

But it wasn’t just the Razorbacks who were at the field at 10 AM, locals in Omaha who are also Arkansas fans got word and were there bright and early.

Louise Pedersen grew up in Fayetteville, went to the University of Arkansas, and then move to Omaha with her husband.

Now they’re raising a family in Huskers territory, however, the entire family is still die-hard Razorbacks at heart.

“We are really thrilled to have them here. We tried to get to Fayetteville for a game, but we just couldn’t make it this year, so we are in Hog heaven for this,” says Louise.

But the coolest part of the experience for her two boys is their favorite team is practicing on the field they normally practice on.

Iit was really exciting two days ago when we heard about it. We heard that our favorite team got to play on our field it was really exciting,” says Samuel Pedersen.

Dad tells me the boys have watched every Razorback game this year, and while they can’t make it to the game on Saturday because the boys have a baseball tournament, Monday for them will be a can’t miss.

“I think we have a really good chance at going far in this college world Series, I think they could even win it because they’re looking really good out here today,” says Samuel.