Razorback Freshmen Entertain at Chad Morris Ladies Clinic

Hoover, AL-

After a few days digesting what I heard from the Hogs at SEC Media Days, what really hit me in Hoover is the way De'Jon Harris has accepted his role as the main leader not only for the Hog Defense, but the entire team. The heart and soul of the 2019 Razorbacks. "I embrace it very well. I feel like I should be a leader being the Mike linebacker, one of the most experienced guys...feel like my leadership is important to take this team to where we need to go," Harris said.