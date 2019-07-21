Razorback Freshmen Entertain at Chad Morris Ladies Clinic

KNWA
Arkansas freshmen Hudson Henry, John David White, Jalen Catalon, Trey Knox and Drew Vest put on a karaoke show on Saturday for the women attending the 2019 Chad Morris Ladies Clinic at the University of Arkansas.
Hey @hudsonhenry82 Steve Perry would be proud. The crowd was with you and we never stopped believing. 😉😂 pic.twitter.com/pshp6c1cr5— Kathy Tolbert (@kathy_tolbert2) July 21, 2019
Here ya go @AmyWhite_RF and @JOHNDAVIDWHITE_ ! You will have many huge moments in this uniform but this is one of the first! Glad I was there! 🐗 pic.twitter.com/3oSEgiTuXA— Kathy Tolbert (@kathy_tolbert2) July 21, 2019
Well @jcatalon27 does have a number 1 on his jersey….pretty good stage presence, too! #TempoLadies19 #Freshmentalentshow pic.twitter.com/ItJhYKdpeF— Kathy Tolbert (@kathy_tolbert2) July 21, 2019
Here’s the winner, determined by talent in singing and rock, paper, scissors. 😂😉🐗. @Fbu1Tk you have fans in ALL places. pic.twitter.com/29Va1koJFa— Kathy Tolbert (@kathy_tolbert2) July 21, 2019
@AndrewTVest made a FABULOUS Elsa today! #BestDressed #RazorbackIdol #TempoLadies19 pic.twitter.com/GctXWRk30K— Kelly M🅰️rie (@Kelmarie2003) July 21, 2019
