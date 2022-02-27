Four Razorbacks carded a 2-under-par 69 Sunday and all five Razorbacks shot under par to lead #7 Arkansas to fourth place after day 1 with a score of 276 (-8) at the 12th annual Cabo Collegiate, presented by CFO4Life, played at the par 71 Cabo del Sol Cove Club Course.

The 15-team field features eight of the nation’s top 25 teams, including round-one leader and third-ranked Oklahoma State at 271 (-13). The Cowboys lead #41 Florida State (272) by one stroke while the top five are rounded out by #16 Ole Miss (274), Arkansas and #10 Tennessee (279).

The Razorback quartet at 2-under that are tied for 19th includes Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, Luke Long, Segundo Oliva Pinto and Wil Gibson. Julian Perico posted a 1-under-par 70 and is tied for 28th.

Highlights include:

• Fernandez de Oliveira birding two of his last three.

• Long starting birdie, birdie, eagle and finishing with back-to-back birdies.

• Segundo Pinto holes out for eagle on the par-4, 3rd hole and birdied his 17th hole

• Gibson only had one blemish, a double bogey on the 10th hole, but birdied two of his last three.

• Arkansas dominated the par 4’s, leading the field on day 1 at -4.

• Arkansas led the field with 24 birdies

Arkansas also has a pair of individuals participating. Juan Camilo Vesga is tied for 52nd (73) and Enrique Dimayuga is tied for 58th (74).

Round two of three at the Cabo Collegiate is set for Monday.

CABO COLLEGIATE TEAM SCORES (Rd1)

1. #3 Oklahoma State 271 (-13)

2. #41 Florida State 272 (-12)

3. #16 Ole Miss 274 (-10

4. #7 Arkansas 276 (-8)

5. #10 Tennessee 279 (-5)

T6 #8 Stanford 281 (-3)

T6 #21 Vanderbilt 281 (-3)

T6 #6 Texas Tech 281 (-3)

9. California 282 (-2)

T10 Baylor 285 (+1)

T10 #28 Ariz­ona 285 (+1)

12. Alabama 286 (+2)

13. Houston 289 (+5)

14. Rice 294 (+10)

15. #2 Arizona State 295 (+11)