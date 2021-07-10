Razorback greats Jarius Wright, Joe Adams start skills camp in their home state

Pig Trail Nation

Record-breaking Hogs now set to coach up Arkansas high schoolers.

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Countdown to Walmart NWA Championship
September 20 2021 05:00 am

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — All-time Razorback wide receivers, former pro players Jarius Wright and Joe Adams are launching a football camp together in Benton on Saturday, July 17th.

Nick Walters visits with Wright to hear why the two friends are teaming up to make the Jay & Joe WR Showcase happen for the first time, plus some reflection on their careers as Hogs.

While Adams is now coaching at his alma mater of CAC, Warren product Wright remains unretired from football while he is finishing school. Each were first team All-SEC at Arkansas and drafted in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL draft. Find more camp info at JayandJoeWRShowcase.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Pig Trail Video

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

HOG🐗SCHEDULE

HOG🐗FOOTBALL STATS

SEC🏈STANDINGS

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers