Razorback Gymnastics to compete in first-ever meet at Bud Walton Arena

Pig Trail Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Arkansas gymnastics opened their 2022 season with a win over Ohio State on Friday night. (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Razorbacks Athletics)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Razorback Gymnastics team will compete Friday, Jan. 14 at 7:15 p.m. as a part of the first-ever gymnastics meet inside Bud Walton Arena.

The No. 15 “Gymbacks” will face off against No. 8 Auburn with plenty of cheerleaders, mascots, and exciting promotions throughout the night.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with the first 1,000 fans receiving a commemorative “Night in the Palace” T-shirt, according to a release. Fans will also be able to pick up a team poster and meet program.

Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 800-982-4647 today.

Advanced adult tickets cost $5 and youth 17 and under cost $3, with meet day adult tickets costing $10 and youth 17 and under costing $8.

Parking is free in lot 56 located at the corner of Razorback Road and Martin Luther King Avenue.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pig Trail Video

 

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

HOG🐗SCHEDULE

HOG🐗FOOTBALL STATS

SEC🏈STANDINGS

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play