Razorback Gymnastics to compete in first-ever meet at Bud Walton Arena

Arkansas gymnastics opened their 2022 season with a win over Ohio State on Friday night. (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Razorbacks Athletics)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Razorback Gymnastics team will compete Friday, Jan. 14 at 7:15 p.m. as a part of the first-ever gymnastics meet inside Bud Walton Arena.

The No. 15 “Gymbacks” will face off against No. 8 Auburn with plenty of cheerleaders, mascots, and exciting promotions throughout the night.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with the first 1,000 fans receiving a commemorative “Night in the Palace” T-shirt, according to a release. Fans will also be able to pick up a team poster and meet program.

Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 800-982-4647 today.

Advanced adult tickets cost $5 and youth 17 and under cost $3, with meet day adult tickets costing $10 and youth 17 and under costing $8.

Parking is free in lot 56 located at the corner of Razorback Road and Martin Luther King Avenue.