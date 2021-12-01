Razorback Indoor Season Welcomes Fans Back To Tyson Center

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas indoor track and field season begins this Friday, December 3, with the Wooo Pig Classic inside the Randal Tyson Track Center, where fans will be able to cheer on the Razorbacks in person for the first time in over a year at the newly renovated facility.

The $5 million renovation for one of the world’s premier track and field indoor venues includes a new Mondo world-class track surface, installation of a new video board, and multiple other venue enhancements.

As a special welcome back to fans during the first home indoor meet this season the women’s 2021 NCAA Indoor Championship trophy, as well as recent men’s and women’s SEC Championship trophies, will be on display for fans to take pictures with.

Masks are REQUIRED upon entry for ages 12+ as well as inside indoor areas where six feet of social distancing is not possible. Additional fan information is available here: Fan Information at Randal Tyson Track Center

Start time for the Wooo Pig Classic is 3 p.m. with running events and the meet will be available on SEC Network + at that time.

Live stream: Wooo Pig Classic

A dozen teams represented in Friday’s meet includes Arkansas, Arkansas-Little Rock, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Central Arkansas, Iowa State, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Tulsa, and Washington.

Arkansas will host eight meets for the 2021-22 season, five indoor and three outdoor, including the NCAA Outdoor West Preliminary Round in late May.

The season ticket price is $40 for admission to the seven Razorback indoor and outdoor regular season meets. Children 17 & under are free and do not require a ticket. All seating is general admission for both facilities.

Season ticket purchasers and Razorback Foundation members will have priority access to tickets for the NCAA Outdoor West Preliminary Round at John McDonnell Field on May 25-28.

Link to purchase: Track & Field season tickets

Single meet ticket prices are $5 for adults with children 17 & under free.