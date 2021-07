Jamaica’s Kemar Mowatt (R) poses for a selfie after winning the bronze medal in the Athletics Men’s 400m Hurdles Final during the Lima 2019 Pan-American Games in Lima on August 8, 2019. (Photo by LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images)

Former Razorback Kemar Mowatt qualified for the semifinal in the 400-meter hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics on what was Friday in Japan.

Mowatt, who is representing Jamaica in Tokyo, ran the race in 49.06 seconds, finishing fourth and clinching the final qualifying spot in the event’s opening heat.

He will now move on to the semifinals on Sunday to run for a spot in Tuesday’s final.