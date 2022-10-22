FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KNWA-KFTA)- Arkansas kicker, Cam Little, came to Arvest Ballpark in Springdale to show support to the Step-Up Walk for Down Syndrome. Cam walked the entire stadium with hundreds of people. We also got the chance to mic up the kicker as he made connections with many individuals. He also can’t believe that it’s a Saturday and he is not playing football. Take a look at the video above to get an inside look with Cam at this year’s Step-Up Walk. This event hasn’t been able to be in person for two years because of Covid-19.