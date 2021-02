LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Scotty Thurman and Corliss Williamson helped lead Arkansas to the national championship game in 1994 and 1995. The Hogs won their only title to date in ’94 over Duke.

The Razorbacks legends now coach at high schools in Central Arkansas — Thurman as head coach at Parkview, Williamson as an assistant at Little Rock Christian. Nick Walters catches up with the two after they faced off from opposite sidelines this week.