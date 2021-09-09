Razorback MBB Announces SEC Schedule

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas and the SEC announced the Razorbacks’ 2021-22 conference schedule with the league opener is set for Dec. 29 at Mississippi State.

Arkansas opens 2022 by hosting Vanderbilt on Jan. 4. Other home games in January include Missouri (Jan. 12) and back-to-back home games versus South Carolina (Jan. 18) and Texas A&M (Jan. 22).

Arkansas steps out of conference play to host West Virginia on Jan. 29 as part of the SEC-Big 12 Challenge.

The Razorbacks begin February at Georgia (Feb. 2) before hosting consecutive home games versus Mississippi State (Feb. 5) and Auburn (Feb. 8). Arkansas will also host Tennessee (Feb. 19) and Kentucky (Feb. 26) in the month.

After Kentucky, Arkansas stays home to host LSU on Mar. 2 before closing the regular season at Tennessee on Mar. 5.

The SEC Tournament is set for Mar. 9-13 in Tampa, Fla., at Amalie Arena.

Tip times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.

2021-22 Arkansas Men’s Basketball Southeastern Conference Schedule

Dec. 29 Wednesday at Mississippi State Starkville, Miss.

Jan. 4 Tuesday Vanderbilt Bud Walton Arena

Jan. 8 Saturday at Texas A&M Bryan-College Station, Texas

Jan. 12 Wednesday Missouri Bud Walton Arena

Jan. 15 Saturday at LSU Baton Rouge, La.

Jan. 18 Tuesday South Carolina Bud Walton Arena

Jan. 22 Saturday Texas A&M Bud Walton Arena

Jan. 26 Wednesday at Ole Miss Oxford, Miss.

Feb. 2 Wednesday at Georgia Athens, Ga.

Feb. 5 Saturday Mississippi State Bud Walton Arena

Feb. 8 Tuesday Auburn Bud Walton Arena

Feb. 12 Saturday at Alabama Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Feb. 15 Tuesday at Missouri Columbia, Mo.

Feb. 19 Saturday Tennessee Bud Walton Arena

Feb. 22 Tuesday at Florida Gainesville, Fla.

Feb. 26 Saturday Kentucky Bud Walton Arena

Mar. 2 Wednesday LSU Bud Walton Arena

Mar. 5 Saturday at Tennessee Knoxville, Tenn.

Mar. 9-13 SEC Tournament Tampa, Fla. (Amalie Arena)

For more­­ information on Arkansas Men’s Basketball, follow @RazorbackMBB on Twitter.