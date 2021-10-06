Razorback MBB Red-White Game Set for Oct. 17

FAYETTEVILLE – After the success and excitement surrounding the Arkansas men’s basketball Red-White game two seasons ago, the Razorbacks will return to Barnhill for the 2021 intrasquad scrimmage, which is set for 2 pm on Oct. 17 (Sunday).

The 2021 Red-White game, presented by Reese’s, is free to the public and will feature the men’s team introductions and a scrimmage consisting of four 8-minute quarters. Other promotions and featured activities will be announced in the coming days.

There will be a HoopTown leading up to tip-off directly outside the south entrance of Barnhill Arena, starting at Noon, and will feature a variety of family activities including inflatables, face-painters and more.

Doors will open at 1 pm. No tickets are required for the event and seating will be general admission on a first-come, first-served basis.

