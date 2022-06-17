FAYETTEVILLE – University of Arkansas men’s basketball program will get an early start to the 2022-23 season as the Razorbacks will play a total of four games on an 11-day trip to Spain and Italy from August 6-16.

The current trip itinerary includes:

Depart Fayetteville on Aug. 6 and arrive in Valencia, Spain on Aug. 7

GAME 1 – Aug. 9 in Valencia

Bus to Madrid, Spain on Aug. 10

GAME 2 – Aug. 11 in Madrid

GAME 3 – Aug. 12 in Madrid

Fly to Milan, Italy on Aug. 13

GAME 4 – Aug. 14 in Lake Como, Italy

Return to Fayetteville on Aug. 16.

“We are so excited to have this opportunity,” head coach Eric Musselman said. “First, we will get 10 extra, full practices to prepare for the trip. Second, the ability to play others, not just scrimmage each other, will be critical for this team with so many new faces. Third, this trip will help set the tone for this year’s team as they continue to learn our system, learn each other’s games and learn about their teammates as people. In addition, we will take this opportunity to learn from and about different cultures and just have a greater world view in general.”

Per NCAA rules regarding a foreign tour, Arkansas will hold 10 days of practices prior on campus prior to departing for Europe.

Arkansas is coming off back-to-back NCAA Elite 8 appearances. While the Razorbacks return just four players from last year – Davonte Davis and Kamani Johnson with walk-ons Cade Arbogast and Lawson Blake – Arkansas will feature the consensus #2 recruiting class in the country with five stars Nick Smith Jr., Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh as well as top-100 players in Derrian Ford, Barry Dunning Jr. and Joseph Pinion. Also, some publications have Arkansas with the #1 transfer class in the country thanks to Makhel Mitchell, Mikhi Mitchell, Jalen Graham, Ricky Council Jr., and Trevon Brazile.

The last time the men’s program played in Europe was in 2016 when the Razorbacks traveled to Spain (Madrid, Albacete and Barcelona) to play four games in 10 days. Before that, Arkansas played in Italy prior to the 2012-13 season.