Razorback Men No. 1 In First Set Of Indoor National Rankings

NEW ORLEANS – Two weeks into the indoor track and field season, the first installment of the national indoor rating index by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) has the Arkansas Razorback men ranked No. 1.

With 10 marks ranked among the top 10 nationally, the Razorbacks garnered the No. 1 position over North Carolina A&T, LSU, BYU and Tennessee. The next five schools include Texas Tech, Florida State, Alabama, Iowa and Southern California.

Other SEC schools in the top 25 of the rating index include Texas A&M (11), Kentucky (12), Georgia (22) and Missouri (24).

Arkansas athletes with marks among the top 10 nationally include: