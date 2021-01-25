Razorback Men No. 1 In First Set Of Indoor National Rankings

NEW ORLEANS – Two weeks into the indoor track and field season, the first installment of the national indoor rating index by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) has the Arkansas Razorback men ranked No. 1.
With 10 marks ranked among the top 10 nationally, the Razorbacks garnered the No. 1 position over North Carolina A&T, LSU, BYU and Tennessee. The next five schools include Texas Tech, Florida State, Alabama, Iowa and Southern California.
Other SEC schools in the top 25 of the rating index include Texas A&M (11), Kentucky (12), Georgia (22) and Missouri (24).
Arkansas athletes with marks among the top 10 nationally include:
|60m
|Roman Turner
|9) 6.70
|800m
|Kieran Taylor
|9) 1:50.24
|Mile
|Amon Kemboi
|1) 3:58.26
|Mile
|Gilbert Boit
|8) 4:02.74
|60H
|Markus Ballengee
|=7) 7.87
|60H
|Carl Elliott, III
|=7) 7.87
|PV
|Etamar Bhastekar
|6) 17-8.5 (5.40)
|LJ
|John Baker
|6) 25-6.25 (7.78)
|TJ
|Ryan Brown
|4) 52-4.5 (15.96)
|Wt
|Ruben Banks
|6) 71-4.25 (21.75)