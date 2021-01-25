Razorback Men No. 1 In First Set Of Indoor National Rankings

Pig Trail Nation

by: ArkansasRazorbacks.com

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: University of Arkansas Athletics

NEW ORLEANS – Two weeks into the indoor track and field season, the first installment of the national indoor rating index by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) has the Arkansas Razorback men ranked No. 1.

With 10 marks ranked among the top 10 nationally, the Razorbacks garnered the No. 1 position over North Carolina A&T, LSU, BYU and Tennessee. The next five schools include Texas Tech, Florida State, Alabama, Iowa and Southern California.

Other SEC schools in the top 25 of the rating index include Texas A&M (11), Kentucky (12), Georgia (22) and Missouri (24).

Arkansas athletes with marks among the top 10 nationally include:

60mRoman Turner9) 6.70
800mKieran Taylor9) 1:50.24
MileAmon Kemboi1) 3:58.26
MileGilbert Boit8) 4:02.74
60HMarkus Ballengee=7) 7.87
60HCarl Elliott, III=7) 7.87
PVEtamar Bhastekar6) 17-8.5 (5.40)
LJJohn Baker6) 25-6.25 (7.78)
TJRyan Brown4) 52-4.5 (15.96)
WtRuben Banks6) 71-4.25 (21.75)

