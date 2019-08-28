Razorback Men’s Golf Opens Season at Pebble Beach

FAYETTEVILLE – The Arkansas men’s golf team will start the 14th season of the Brad McMakin era Aug. 30-Sept. 1 at the prestigious Carmel Cup, played at historic Pebble Beach Golf Links. The Razorbacks enter the season opener ranked 13th by Golf Channel, 17th by Golfweek and 26th by the Golf Coaches Association.

This year’s field features four teams that played in last year’s NCAA Championship – Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt and TCU – with the Razorbacks, Georgia, Texas Tech and Mississippi State all reaching the NCAA postseason.

The event annually features eight teams and is a six-count-five format, meaning six golfers from each team with the best five scores each round counting toward the team total. (Most college events are five-count-four.)

This is the sixth consecutive year Arkansas has played in the Carmel Cup. The Razorback are coming of program-best, fourth-place finish last season, shooting an impressive 28-under par over three days. Luis Garza led the way for the Hogs, tying for third and two shots off the lead with a score of 201 (-15) – then the second-best, 54-hole total in school history. All five Razorbacks whose score counted finished the event under par – Mason Overstreet -6, Julian Perico -3, Tyson Reeder -2 and William Buhl -2.

Senior Garza, Overstreet, Buhl and Reeder along with sophomore Perico return to Pebble Beach with freshman Mauricio Figueroa rounding out the lineup.

NOTES:

– This will be Buhl’s fourth trip to the Carmel Cup … He is a combined +3 in his previous three trips with two rounds in the 60’s.

– This will be Garza’s fourth trip to the Carmel Cup … He is a combined 17-under par with seven of his nine round being par or better, including a career-low 64 to close last year’s event … Garza had 14 birdies at Pebble Beach as a sophomore and a team-best 15 last fall.

– This will be Overstreet’s fourth trip to the Carmel Cup … He combined 8-under par with seven of his nine rounds being par or better … His 65 in round one of his sophomore season was a career low … He has racked up 33 birdies in his first three trips.

– Perico will be making his second appearance at the Carmel Cup … He finished with rounds of 72-67 to secure a tie for 22nd last season.

– Reeder is making his second trip to the Carmel Cup … He posted two rounds at par or better … He and Perico each had one eagle, eight birdies and 38 pars in their first trip to the event last season.