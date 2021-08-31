Razorback Notebook: LaDarrius Bishop, Luke Jones, Brady Latham and Tyson Morris

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs for a first down, near Arkansas defensive back LaDarrius Bishop (24) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will open the season on Saturday against Rice in Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

It will pit two teams from the old Southwest Conference. On Monday, Sam Pittman met with the media and talked about facing the Owls. He also touched on individuals.

Here’s a look at some various players mentioned by Pittman.

LaDarrius Bishop, CB, 6-0, 190, Redshirt Junior

Bishop will give the Hogs a pair of former Ashdown Panthers at cornerback. Montaric Brown lines up at the other. Bishop played in all 10 games last season and started the Alabama game. He had 17 tackles, including eight solo, one for loss and broke up two passes. He will also serve as kick returner. Pittman talked about Bishop. He gets the start over Hudson Clark.

“We felt like he played really well last year against Alabama,” Pittman said. “He’s fast, he’s long, he’s the perfect size and speed for a corner. I don’t know how he beat him out, he just played well. What we did, to be honest with you, we quit moving him to left corner, right corner. We moved him all the time trying to find that place for him. We kept him at one spot over there on one side, and it seemed to help him.”

Battle at Left Guard

Redshirt junior Luke Jones and redshirt sophomore Brady Latham have had a good battle this preseason at left guard. Jones, 6-5, 310, started his career at Notre Dame. Latham, 6-5, 305, came to Arkansas from Jenks (Okla.) High School. Pittman talked about the battle.

“Well, not a whole lot of difference to be honest with you,” Pittman said. “Brady at this point is probably a little more consistent than what Luke has been, but there’s not a whole lot of difference there. The depth chart that you guys have, I felt sorry for you and decided to give it out a little bit earlier. But I also did say that the final depth chart is not going to be given out until after Wednesday’s practice, so. But that’s where we sit today, and it’s probably just a little bit more consistent. Brady’s just a little more consistent to this point. Not a whole lot of difference between the two guys.”

Tyson Morris

Super senior Tyson Morris is listed as first team at one of the receiver spots. Morris, 6-1, 205, played in all 10 games in 2020 catching seven passes for 67 yards and a touchdown. Pittman talked about what Morris has done in camp to earn the start.

“Really good,” Pittman said. “He’s had a really good camp. He had the shoulder, and he’s gotten a lot stronger. He’s catching contested balls. You know, Tyson was non-consistent. You just didn’t know what you were going to get each day at practice with him a year ago. He knows that. That’s not anything negative at all about him. And then this year, he’s attacked every day. I’ve been really proud of him, and we sat down and talked about it. I mean, if he’s ever going to get on the field on a consistent basis, you’ve got to be consistent in practice. And he certainly did that, and he’s running better route, he’s stronger. Just had a good camp.”