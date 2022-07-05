FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – After some stand-out performances in this year‘s College World Series. Connor Noland, Jaxon Wiggins, and Will McEntire took the time out of their summer Tuesday night to meet some fans at Alumni Hall.

“Having the opportunity to see the fans, they always support us all year, so it’s really just giving back to the community and the people who support us most,” says Noland.

Both Noland and McEntire say after the stress of Omaha, it’s been nice spending quality time with friends and family.

McEntire’s dad Madison on the other hand.

“I think my dad has watched the entire game 3, 4, or 5 times. I’ve also been out in public people have been recognizing me, and that’s a first on my end,” says McEntire.

Hog Fans are seeing a lot of turnover with the baseball team so far this off-season.

“I’ve been following it pretty closely, watching all the talent we’re picking. It’s a pretty interesting time right now in college baseball; the transfer portal is a wild place, but we are getting some great players, and I’m excited to see the team next year,” says Noland.

McEntire and Wiggins will be a part of the 2023 roster; Noland, who still has a year of eligibility left, is still weighing his options.

“I think it helps to have a lot of guys who will have a lot of experience coming in, and that would definitely make me a lot more excited to come back and play with those guys,” says Noland.

But no matter the lineup, The plan will be the same.

Will McEntire “always to win that will always be my expectation, to be on a winning team and a winning ball club, I think that is the expectation of coaches as well,” says McEntire.