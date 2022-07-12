FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas soccer has officially announced its 2022 schedule.

Head Coach Colby Hale and the squad look to continue the success of the historic 2021 season, which led to the team’s first NCAA Elite 8 appearance, and a program-best 19 wins.

The Schedule

The season kicks off with an exhibition match at Kansas on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. CT, followed by 17 regular season contests. Razorback Field will host nine of those 17 games.

The Hogs will open the regular season on the road for the second straight year, facing Saint Louis on Aug. 18.

Arkansas will square off against six other non-conference opponents, including DePaul (Aug. 21), Oklahoma, (Aug. 25), Arkansas State (Aug. 28), Western Michigan (Sept. 1), Michigan State (Sept. 4) and BYU (Sept. 8).

The Razorbacks will look to repeat their 2021 SEC regular season title, beginning conference play on the road at Mississippi State on Sept. 16.

This year’s eastern division opponents include South Carolina (Sept. 25), Florida (Oct. 6), Vanderbilt (Oct. 9) and Kentucky (Oct. 27).

Postseason play will begin with the SEC Tournament in Pensacola, Florida from Oct. 30-Nov. 6. The NCAA Tournament will follow, running from Nov. 11-Dec. 4. The first round through quarterfinals will be held at host sites and the College Cup will take place in Cary, North Carolina.

“This is a schedule we are excited about. We make the return trip to BYU, the defending national finalists, as well as play some very good traditional powerhouses both home and away.” Hale said. “As always, our goal is to play the best teams we can find to ensure our RPI gets us into the NCAA Tournament, as well as gives us a chance to play NCAA matches in front of the best fans in the country. We also work to play home and away matches against different styles in preparation to compete for our fourth straight SEC Championship. We feel we have done that.”

Highlights

Seven of Arkansas’ opponents appeared in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, including runner-up BYU. Last season, Saint Louis earned an Atlantic-10 tournament title and the Cougars won their ninth West Coast Conference championship.

A television schedule will be announced before the start of the season. All times are subject to change.