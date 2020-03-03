Razorback Softball Jumps To No. 20 In National Rankings

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The University of Arkansas softball team (16-4) has increased its position in the national polls for the third consecutive week. The Razorbacks now hold a No. 20 national ranking in the NFCA Coaches Poll, the organization announced Tuesday (March 1). Arkansas is also No. 20 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Poll and Softball America Poll. The D1softball.com Poll ranks the Razorbacks at No. 22.

The Razorbacks have been ranked every week this season in all four polls. Arkansas is currently second in the SEC and ranks fourth in the country in on base percentage (.449). The team is also second in the conference and 12th nationally in batting average (.343). Senior pitcher Autumn Storms is sixth in the country in wins (9) and 15th in walks allowed per seven innings (0.75).

The Razorbacks open SEC play this weekend at No. 9 Alabama, the three game series begins on Friday, March 6 and continues through Sunday, March 8. Every game of the series can be seen on SEC Network+.

Visit ArkansasRazorbacks.com for the latest information on all things Arkansas Softball. You can also find the Hogs on social media by liking us on Facebook (Arkansas Razorback Softball) and following us on Twitter (@RazorbackSB) and Instagram (@Razorback_SB).