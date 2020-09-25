Razorback student-athletes committed to equality

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A group of Razorback student-athlete leaders have launched an initiative to foster and work toward equality for all members of the Razorback family.

The program and its mission were developed out of ongoing discussions by student-athletes on a number of important topics impacting society.

The initiative is committed to helping ensure that every individual, regardless of race, gender, religious beliefs or sexual orientation has an equal opportunity to make the most of their lives and talents.

As part of the initiative, student-athletes on every Razorback team will wear an eEquality patch on their uniforms and the word Equality will be included on numerous competition fields.

In addition, public service announcements on the importance of equality will play at Razorback sporting events.

The initiative was initiated by the Razorback Athletics African-American Student-Athlete Leadership Council as part of continuing diversity and inclusion efforts as part of the department’s Hogs UNITED program.

Click here for more information on Hogs United and other diversity and inclusion efforts.