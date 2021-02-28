Razorback Women’s Tennis Wins Ninth Straight

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The No. 24 University of Arkansas women’s tennis team remained undefeated with a 4-2 win over Missouri on Sunday afternoon. The Razorbacks improve to 9-0 this spring and 3-0 in Southeastern Conference play.

After a weather delay, Arkansas started with singles play and built an advantage early when senior Tatum Rice defeated Missouri’s Valentina Vazquez on court three 6-3, 6-0.

Laura Rijkers followed shortly after with a straight-set win of her own on court six, a 6-3, 6-1 win over Serena Nash. With the win, Rijkers improves to 6-0 on the season in singles play.

The Tigers fired back on courts one and four to tie the score at two match wins apiece. Kelly Keller fell to Bronte Murgett 6-3, 6-4 on court one and Morgan Cross dropped her set to Marta Oliveira on court four 6-3, 6-3.

The Razorbacks regained the lead with a win from Lauren Alter 6-4, 6-4. She defeated Mizzou’s Elys Ventura on court five to put Arkansas out in front, 3-2.

Clinching the win for Arkansas on court two was freshman Indianna Spink. She secured a 6-3 set-one win over her opponent, Ellie Wright, and then found herself trailing 5-2 in the second. Spink made an impressive comeback and ultimately defeated Wright 6-3, 7-5.

The Razorbacks return to Fayetteville for a Friday-Sunday series against SEC foes, No. 10 Vanderbilt and Kentucky. Friday’s match against the Commodores at the Billingsley Tennis Center is set to begin at 3 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to visit ArkansasRazorbacks.com for the latest information on all things Arkansas Women’s Tennis. You can also find the Hogs on social media by liking us on Facebook (Arkansas Razorback Women’s Tennis) and following us on Twitter and Instagram (@RazorbackWTEN).