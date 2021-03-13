Razorback Women’s Track Wins 2021 Indoor National Championship

The top ranked Razorback Women’s Track and Field team wins the 2021 NCAA Indoor National Championship scoring 68 points to best second place Texas A&M by 11 points. The win was the second in a row indoors for Lance Harter and the Hogs after winning the 2019 Indoor title.

Arkansas came into the day with 10 points trailing Texas A&M who had 26. The Razorbacks picked up points in seven events on Saturday to come back and get the win.

In the mile Krissy Gear finished second and Kennedy Thomson finished third. Arkansas got seventh place in the 60 meters from Jada Baylark.

A sixth and seventh place finish in the 400 from Tiana Wilson and Rosey Effiong. Daszay Freeman picked up eight points finishing second in the 60 meter hurdles.

Shafiqua Maloney got third in the 800 meters. The big event to put the Hogs over the top came in the 3,000 with Lauren Gregory finishing second followed by Katie Izzo in fourth and Abby Gray in 5th to secure the win for the Razorbacks.

The Razorbacks took home a third place finish in the 4×400 relay to cap off the meet with those 68 points.