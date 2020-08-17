Razorbacks’ 2020 Football Schedule Is Released

A view from the new patio on the north end zone expansion of Donald W. Reynolds Razorbacks before the start of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Fayetteville, Ark. A $160 million renovation and expansion of the stadium added an additional 4,800 seats and new premium seating to the north end zone. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Arkansas is set to open up the season at home on September 26th against the Georgia Bulldogs matching up Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman against his former team. Following the season opener the Razorbacks will travel to Mississippi State to face the Mike Leach led Bulldogs on October 3rd.

Week three has the Hogs travelling to Auburn taking on the Tigers and former head and current Tigers offensive coordinator Hog Chad Morris on October 10th. Ole Miss and new head coach Lane Kiffin comes to Fayetteville on October 17th for week four of the season.

The Razorbacks bye week for the 2020 season is October 24th the original bye week before the schedule change.

Arkansas heads back out on the road on Halloween taking on the Texas A&M Aggies. Game six for the Hogs has Tennesse coming to Fayetteville on November 7th.

The Razorbacks travel to The Swamp to face the Florida Gators on Nov. 14th. LSU comes to Fayetteville on November 21st. Arkansas travels to Missouri on November 28th. The Alabama Crimson Tide will round out the regular season December 5th in Fayetteville.