CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The #40 Arkansas men’s golf team stands in fourth after 36th holes with a 13-under-par total of 555in the 14-team at Lewis Chitengwa Memorial, played at the par-71 Birdwood Golf Course.

Arkansas got off to a hot start, shooting a season-low 270 in the opening round as four Razorbacks shot in the 60’s, to stand in second after the morning session. Arkansas shot 285 in the afternoon to slip to fourth. Florida State, ranked seventh, leads by 12 with a 36-hole score of 538 (-30). Host and #21 Virginia is second at 550 (-18) and #6 Auburn is third at 554 (-14). Arkansas leads fifth-place Jacksonville by three and sixth-place #31 Northwestern by six.

Among the four rounds in the 60’s in the morning was Wil Gibson who turned in a career-low round of 66 and a career-best -5 in relation to par. He shot 74 in the afternoon and is tied for 19th with a career-best, 36-hole score of 140 (-2). In round one, the Jonesboro native opened with a par on the par-4 6th and birdied his second hole. After a pair of pars, Gibson had birdies on holes 10, 11, 12 and 15 to get to -5. He improved to -6 after a birdie on the par-5, 2nd hole but suffered a bogey on his final hole, the par-4, 5th, to shoot his 66. In the afternoon he had six bogeys and three birdies to shoot 74.

Leading the Razorbacks through 36 holes was Segundo Oliva Pinto, who fired a pair of 69’s for a season-best, 36-hole score of 138 (-4). He is tied for 12th as he carded four birdies and two bogeys in each of his rounds Monday.

Julian Perico is tied with Gibson at 19th. He began the day with a birdie on the par-4, 5th and got to 3-under with birdies on holes 7 and 10. After five pars, Perico birdied the par-4, 16th to improve to -4 but dropped a shot on the 18th hole before closing his round with four pars to shoot 68. His afternoon round featured two bogeys, two doubles, four birdies and an eagle. Perico has a team-best six eagles this season and improved on his school record for eagles to 28 for his career.

Manuel Lozada is tied for 44th (67-78=145) and Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira is tied for 50th (76-70=146). Christian Castillo, playing as an individual, is tied for 68th (76-74=150).

The 18 final holes will be played on Tuesday.

Lewis Chitengwa Memorial

April 10-11

Host School: Virginia

Birdwood Golf Course // Charlottesville, Va.

7,116 yards || Par 71

Field:

1 #7 Florida State 264-274=538 / -30

2 #21 Virginia 272-278=550 / -18

3 #6 Auburn 280-274=554 / -14

4 #40 Arkansas 270-285=555 / -13

5 Jacksonville 278-280=558 / -10

6 #31 Northwestern 278-283=561 / -7

7 Kentucky 287-278=565 / -3

8 Virginia Tech 278-290=568 / E

9 Loyola (Md.) 288-287=575 / +7

T10 Saint Mary’s 282-295=577 / +9

T10 UNC Wilmington 289-288=577 / +9

12 Texas State 288-299=587 / +19

T13 East Carolina 295-295=590 / +22

T13 Kennesaw State 296-294=290 / +22