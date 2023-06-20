BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

Arkansas continue to work its way around the baseball diamond via the transfer portal by adding a pitcher on Tuesday.

Former Kansas left handed reliever Stone Hewlett (6-1, 190) announced via his Twitter account that he plans to play at Arkansas next season.

“Thank you to everyone at the University of Kansas for making my last 3 years special,” Hewlett tweeted. “After conversations with my family, I have decided to transfer to the University of Arkansas. Could not be more excited for this opportunity and can’t wait to get there. #WPS”

Hewlett made 65 appearances – all but one in relief – in this three years with the Jayhawks while pitching 92 2/3 innings, fanning 74 and walking 38 with a 5.86 ERA.

The former Leawood (Kan.) Rockhurt prepster, Hewlett appeared in 28 games this past season, where he was 0-5 with a team-leading three saves and a 4.68 ERA. Hewlett fanned 42 batters and had 13 walks in 42 innings.

Hewlett joins Texas Tech catcher Hudson White, Tarleton State first baseman/outfielder Jack Wagner, Missouri outfielder Ty Wilmsmeyer and Sacramento State shortstop Wehiwa Aloy as players who have recently announced their intentions to be Razorbacks next season.

Wagner and Hewlett are both former Kansas teammates of current Razorback outfielder Tavian Josenberger.

Photo courtesy of Kansas Athletics